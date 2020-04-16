Mandy Gonzalez, Brandon Victor Dixon & More to Appear on Vineyard Theatre's New THE VT SHOW
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern have announced "The VT Show," a weekly online series featuring Vineyard artists sharing conversation, insight and material from celebrated Vineyard productions as well as work in development for future seasons, Tuesdays at 5:00pm.
"The VT Show" will kick off live on Tuesday, April 21 at 5pm EST with Colman Domingo sharing his experience creating his award-winning solo show, A Boy And His Soul. Domingo was honored at the 2019 Vineyard Gala and can currently be seen in AMC's "Fear of the Walking Dead."
Additional artists include Michael R. Jackson and Lileana Blain-Cruz discussing and sharing material from their new musical, White Girl in Danger, currently in development at The Vineyard; Tina Satter, Emily Davis, and Billie Winner-Davis in conversation about Is This A Room, the Lortel-nominated play conceived by Satter about Winner-Davis' daughter, Reality Winner. Upcoming conversations will include Brandon Victor Dixon, Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez, Susan Stroman, John Kander, Nicky Silver and others to be announced.
This programming is free and open to the public, and can be accessed by visiting Vineyard's Theatre's YouTube page or Facebook page. Recordings of the live shows will also be available on both platforms for later viewing, as well as on The Vineyard's website, www.vineyardtheatre.org.
Upcoming Schedule Tuesdays at 5pm:
April 21 -- Colman Domingo will take us into the process of creating his solo show A Boy and his Soul. He will share his relationship with soul music and the personal experiences that inspired the play and characters. Part personal history, part "process talk" about how to create a show from your personal story, part celebration of soul.
April 28 -- Michael R. Jackson and Lileana Blain-Cruz discuss the process of creating Jackson's new show White Girl In Danger, currently in development at The Vineyard, and share material from the piece.
May 5 -- Tina Satter, director of Is This A Room, and actress Emily Davis join Billie Winner-Davis, Reality Winner's mother, in conversation about the show, and what has happened to Reality Winner since her arrest, including her current clemency petition. Is This A Room was recently nominated for four Lortel Awards including Outstanding New Play, Outstanding Director, and Outstanding Leading Actress.
May 12 -- Judy Kuhn and Mandy Gonzalez revisit the music of Laura Nyro from The Vineyard's Obie Award-winning world-premiere production of Eli's Comin'.
May 19 -- John Kander, Susan Stroman, and David Thompson talk about their decades-long collaboration, from their first show together, the revival of Flora the Red Menace at The Vineyard, through The Scottsboro Boys and The Beast in the Jungle, and how they are working together from home.
May 26 -- Brandon Victor Dixon will share experiences and material from his acclaimed career on stage, including The Scottsboro Boys, and his growing body of work making his own music.
June 2 -- Nicky Silver, the Vineyard's most-produced playwright, in conversation about his work (including such celebrated plays as Pterodactyls, Raised in Captivity, and The Lyons) and his longtime collaboration with the company, joined by special guest artists.
The Vineyard has canceled all remaining performances of Dana H., but plans are underway to bring the show back when the theatre reopens. The world-premiere of Antoinette Nwandu's Tuvalu or, the Saddest Song, has also been canceled, with the intention to program the show in a future season. The Vineyard's upcoming Gala Benefit, which was to take place on April 20, honoring Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel, has also been canceled.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as ... (read more)
THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG Adds Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss And More!
More celebrity guests join a?oeThe Disney Family Singalong,a?? hosted by Ryan Seacrest, for a night of magic and music.... (read more)