Madonna Talks Andrew Lloyd Webber and EVITA - 'I'm Not Sure he Even Wanted Me in the Movie'
A spokesperson for Webber said, 'Andrew and Madonna had a very smooth and productive working relationship on the ‘Evita’ film.'
The New York Post has reported that Madonna recently took to Instagram live with Diablo Cody, who Madonna is working with on her biopic, discussing making the Evita film and her thoughts about Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Madonna shared:
"I was totally and utterly intimidated by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and the story of Eva Perón, the real historical story, and living up to all the great singers and actresses who had played her before me...I think I had a few nervous breakdowns worrying that I was going to be fired every day, basically."
She continued to say,
"He was not nice to me...I'm not sure he even wanted me in the movie. Thank God, Alan Parker did."
A spokesperson for Lloyd Webber wrote in a statement: "She must have Andrew confused with somebody else. Andrew and Madonna had a very smooth and productive working relationship on the 'Evita' film."
