Ma-Yi Theater Company Shares Story of Violence Against Performer on Opening Night of THE CHINESE LADY

Ma-Yi Theater Company took to social media to share a horrific story of hatred and violence that took place just before its opening performance of The Chinese Lady earlier this week.

Read the full statement below:

Last night, our production of The Chinese Lady began performances. To celebrate the moment, a performance from Yip's Dragon Style Kung Fu and Lion Dance was organized in The Public's lobby. They shared a beautiful performance with us, but what many people might not have realized was that one of the incredible artists had just been attacked on his way to The Public.

His glasses were broken, his eye was bruised, and he was kicked multiple times. Because he couldn't see well, he couldn't perform his role but insisted instead on playing one of the instruments, and the group insisted the performance go on as planned.

We are sharing this because the attack on this Asian American artist, which happened near Seward Park not far from where Christina Yuna Lee was tragically murdered, is another incident in a long history of violence against Asian Americans. This violence and the hatred that fuels it remain disgusting and heartbreaking and have created an environment full of fear where safety seems scarce for our Asian American neighbors.

We're sending our love and support to the artist and to the Yip's Dragon Style Kung Fu and Lion Dance team and their families, and to The Chinese Lady company, and we remind ourselves that what we say to each other, what we say about each other, how we show up for our Asian American neighbors, how we respond when they are scared or in danger, and how we show up as allies makes a difference.

Stop the hate. It has no place here.

Wishing you health and safety,

Ralph B. Peña, Producing Artistic Director of Ma-Yi Theater Company

Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director of The Public Theater

The Chinese Lady runs through March 27, 2022.

Inspired by the true story of the first Chinese woman to step foot in America, Lloyd Suh's critically-acclaimed play, The Chinese Lady, is a tale of dark poetic whimsy and a unique portrait of the United States as seen through the eyes of a young Chinese girl. In 1834, 16-year-old Afong Moy sailed into New York Harbor and was immediately put on display for a paying public who were mesmerized by her exotic ways and horrified by her tiny bound feet. As audiences follow Moy's travels through America as a living exhibit for decades, The Chinese Lady reveals centuries of America's shameful colonial history.

The Chinese Lady premiered at Barrington Stage Company in July 2018, featuring Daniel K. Isaac ("Billions") and Shannon Tyo. In a co-production of Ma-Yi Theater Company and Barrington Stage Company, the show premiered in New York in November 2018.