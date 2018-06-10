MY FAIR LADY's Catherine Zuber Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical

Catherine Zuber has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical for MY FAIR LADY.

LCT: JUNK, Oslo, The King and I (Tony, Outer Critics Circle awards), Macbeth, Golden Boy (Tony nomination), Joe Turner's Come and Gone (OCC nom.), South Pacific (Tony Award; OCC nom.), The Coast of Utopia (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC awards), The House in Town, Awake and Sing! (Tony Award), Edward Albeeâ€™s Seascape (Tony nom.), The Light in the Piazza (Tony Award; DD, OCC noms.), Dinner at Eight (Tony, DD, OCC noms.), Twelfth Night (Tony, DD noms.), Ivanov. Broadway: War Paint (DD, OCC awards; Tony nom.); The Father; Fiddler on the Roof; Gigi (DD Award); How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Born Yesterday (Tony noms.); The Royal Family (Tony Award; OCC nom.); Doubt. Opera: Otello, Romeo et Juliette, L'Elisir d'Amore, Le Comte Ory, Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Les Contes d'Hoffman, Doctor Atomic (Metropolitan Opera). 2016 Theater Hall of Fame inductee. 2017 Irene Sharaff Lifetime Achievement Award.

The most beloved musical of all time, Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY returns to Broadway in a lavish new production from Lincoln Center Theater, the theater that brought you the Tony-winning revivals of South Pacific and The King and I. Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, the stellar cast - led by Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, Diana Rigg, Allan Corduner, Jordan Donica, Linda Mugleston and Manu Narayan - tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed? The classic score features "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live." The original 1956 production won six Tony Awards including Best Musical, and was hailed by The New York Times as "one of the best musicals of the century."

