MY BODY, MY VOICE Benefit Concert Unveils Lineup in Support of Reproductive Justice

In an effort to champion reproductive justice and create a platform for meaningful change, "My Body, My Voice: Songs for Safe Access" has announced its lineup of talented artists and creators. This unique benefit concert, set to take place on Wednesday, November 8 at Caveat in Manhattan, promises an intimate evening of music, storytelling, and solidarity, all in support of The Brigid Alliance-a nonprofit dedicated to helping those who must travel long distances to access abortion care.

The Lineup

Bringing together a diverse array of performers and creatives, "My Body, My Voice" will feature:

Singer-Songwriters:

Sug Daniels - Delaware-born, Philadelphia-based storyteller who combines elements of folk, R&B, and soul, seen on NPR and touring the country with the Black Opry.

Sofía Campoamor - A DC-born artist who is a familiar fixture in the Brooklyn indie folk scene, known for blending intricate vocal harmony with dreamy acoustic soundscapes.

Kyana Fanene - A rising Pop/R&B, Hawaiian and Samoan artist hailing from the Bay Area, known for her work as a performing singer-songwriter, session musician, and actor.

Musical Theatre Creators:

Lynne Shankel & Sara Cooper, creators of the Richard Rogers Award-winning original work "PERPETUAL SUNSHINE & THE GHOST GIRLS."

EllaRose Chary & Brandon James Gwinn - An award-winning writing team challenging queer narratives with cutting-edge music, known for their musical "TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix."

Sam Caps & Annie Dillon - Collaborators on musicals such as "Show Me Eternity" and a contemporary adaptation of "Pride & Prejudice."

Zachary Catron & Vaibu Mohan - Award-winning composer and multi-hyphenate artist team behind the musical "SATI: GODDESS INCARNATE."

Wesley Olivier - Experimental musical theatre composer and drag performer (Klondyke) ommitted to furthering Black trans liberation and celebrating queer and trans ancestors, known for works like "Scarecrow" and "Elsewhere."

As well as the talents of:

Mia Angelique

Nadia Duncan

Hannah Fairchild

Lucy Hall

Jenna Levere

Anne Elizabeth Miele

Bridget Rose Perrotta

Sushma Saha

This extraordinary lineup promises a night of unforgettable performances, transcendent music, and powerful storytelling. Join us for an unforgettable evening, knowing that all proceeds will go to supporting those in need across the country.

House seat and livestream tickets for "My Body, My Voice: Songs for Safe Access" are available now at Click Here - no minimum, every penny counts!