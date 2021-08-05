MUSIC ON PARK AVENUE is Back at Victor Borge Hall

Music on Park Avenue is back! The popular series hosted by Scandinavia House and Per Tengstrand welcomes its audience back to Victor Borge Hall with this program featuring some of the most beloved solo piano works in the classical repertoire, including the heavenly "Impromptu in G-flat" by Franz Schubert, the intensely dramatic "Funeral March Sonata" by Frédéric Chopin, and the beautiful, comforting "Intermezzo in E-flat" by Johannes Brahms.

Tickets to this event must be purchased in advance online at the link above; screenings will take place in Victor Borge Hall. Attendees are required to follow all Scandinavia House safety protocols, including wearing masks during the program and observing social distancing rules in signage. Please read their full safety protocols here.

Music on Park Avenue will continue with performances on December 2, 2021 and January 6, February 17, March 17, and April 21, 2022.

The Music on Park Avenue concert series is supported in part by a generous grant from The Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation and in part by the Lynn Carter Fund of the ASF.