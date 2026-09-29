MUSE Dance Concert Returns to Benefit RAINN

MUSE, a dance concert choreographed, danced, and produced by female and non-binary artists, returns for its second year for an evening of movement and community-all in support of RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization.

Produced, choreographed, and performed entirely by female and non-binary artists, MUSE brings together a diverse range of movement styles, including contemporary, jazz, tap, street styles, ballet, and more. The concert provides a platform for artists to share their work while creating space for visibility, equity, and creative empowerment in the performing arts.

The second annual MUSE features choreography by: Zoey Lytle, Alexandria Van Paris, Chloe Roberts, Dre Torres, Ellicia Tamara, Jules Geiss, Kathy Vandereedt, Layla Shoobridge, Maddie Rae Russo, Manon Servage, Marissa Powers, Moriah Markowitz, Payge Lecakes, Rileigh Timmerman, Sydney Manno, and Victoria Casillo.

All proceeds from the performance will be donated to RAINN, supporting the organization's work to prevent sexual violence, provide resources and support to survivors, and advocate for policies that strengthen protections for those affected by sexual violence.

'MUSE was created to celebrate the power of women and non-binary artists while using our collective creativity to support an organization doing vital work,' said Zoey Lytle, founder and creative director. 'Bringing the concert back for a second year is an opportunity to grow that community and continue turning movement into meaningful action.'

The second annual MUSE dance concert will take place November 15th, 2026 at 7:00PM at the Ailey Citigroup Theatre (405 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019). Tickets are available at Muse 2026 Tickets, Sunday, November 15 • 7 PM - 8:30 PM | Eventbrite, with all proceeds benefiting RAINN.

About MUSE

MUSE is a dance concert produced, choreographed, and performed exclusively by female and non-binary artists. Featuring a wide range of dance styles, MUSE brings artists together around a shared commitment to creative empowerment, visibility, and community. All proceeds from the event benefit RAINN.

About RAINN

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) is the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. Through its National Sexual Assault Hotline, prevention programs, public education, and advocacy efforts, RAINN works to support survivors and help prevent sexual violence.

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