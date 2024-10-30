MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL Original Australian Cast Recording to be Released In The UK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The original Australian cast recording of MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL will be released in the UK on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube Music, 7digital with shorter tracks available on Meta and TikTok now.

The Australian cast recording features 19 songs with music and lyrics by Australian award-winning multi-platinum selling artists Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall with additional songs by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson written for ABBA.

The UK album release follows the announcement that the critically acclaimed musical will have its UK premiere as a Made at Curve and Global Creatures' co-production in association with Sydney Theatre Company, at Leicester's Curve theatre running from 10 April to 10 May 2025.

Initial casting for the run at Curve was revealed in September with Megan Ellis (SPRING AWAKENING, RENT, CARRIE and PARADE (all at Frogmore Paper Mill) and Birmingham Repertory Theatre's CAREEN), as the iconic Muriel Heslop and Annabel Marlow (SIX at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Watermill's THE WIZARD OF OZ) as Muriel's sassy, straight-talking friend, Rhonda Epinstall. Recordings captured at Curve's recent season preview event of Megan and Annabel singing “Amazing” and Megan performing “The Bouquet” will be released via Curve's channels in the coming months.

Speaking about the UK cast album release, Carmen Pavlovic for Global Creatures, producer of MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL, said:

“We are thrilled to release the original Australian cast recording of MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL in the UK which has a vibrant musical theatre audience. This soundtrack showcases the ingenious music and lyrics by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttal sung by the talented original Australian cast. We can't wait for UK audiences to experience this music in person at Leicester's Curve in April next year.”

Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall said:

“We are positively stoked that UK audiences will soon get to hear and experience MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL. It's a show full of humour, colour and pathos, and we hope that is reflected in the music. Muriel's Wedding the movie is, in our opinion, a sacred text and an all-time classic. Bringing these iconic characters to life through song was a true honour and an ever-expanding joy. We hope UK audiences fall in love with them as much as we have.”

Based on the international cult classic 1994 motion picture 'MURIEL'S WEDDING' (written and directed by PJ Hogan, produced by Lynda House and Jocelyn Moorhouse), the Made at Curve and Global Creatures co-production of MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL is directed by Simon Phillips (PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT, LOVE NEVER DIES).

Book writer PJ Hogan has updated his own screenplay for the stage, and original music for MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL is written by award-winning multi-platinum selling artists Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, whose work spans the worlds of music theatre, opera, Coachella and Eurovision. The musical includes additional songs by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus & Stig Anderson originally written for ABBA.

Choreography by Andrew Hallsworth (PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT), set design is by Matthew Kinley (LES MISERABLES), costume design by Gabriela Tylesova (LOVE NEVER DIES), video design and creation by Andrzej Goulding (STARLIGHT EXPRESS), lighting design by Natasha Chivers (SYLVIA, Old Vic Theatre) and sound design by Adam Fisher (EVITA, Curve). Isaac Hayward, who won the Helpmann Award for Best Music Direction in 2018 for MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL will join as Musical Supervisor. Casting by Stuart Burt, CDG, CDA.

Winner of five Helpmann Awards, seven Sydney Theatre Awards, an Awgie Award, the 2018 David Williamson Prize and an ARIA Award Nomination, MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL celebrated its world premiere in a co-production with the Sydney Theatre Company in November 2017 and returned with an Australian tour in 2019. It was hailed a smash hit by critics and audiences alike.

MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL

The Original Cast Recording

All songs written by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall (Sony/ATV Music Publishing Australia Pty Ltd) except “Waterloo” and “SOS” written by Benny Andersson, Stig Anderson and Björn Ulvaeus (Universal Music Publishing AB).

“Here Comes the Bride” includes a part of “Fernando” written by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Stig Anderson (Universal Music Publishing AB). “Life Is a Competition” includes a part of “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia” written by Benny Andersson, Stig Anderson and Björn Ulvaeus (Universal Music Publishing AB).

Music and Lyrics: Kate Miller-Heidke AND Keir Nuttall

Additional songs: Benny Andersson, BJÖRN ULVAEUS, AND Stig Anderson WRITTEN FOR ABBA

Cast Album produced by: Guy Simpson Except ‘Sydney' remix produced by: PIP NORMAN

Cast Album executive produced by: Carmen Pavlovic AND ANGELA DALTON

Recorded and Mixed by: ADRIAN BREAKSPEAR

Mastered by: LEON ZERVOS

Recorded at: SONY STUDIOS, TURNING STUDIOS AND SYDNEY THEATRE

COMPANY

Music Supervisor: Guy Simpson

Musical Director: Isaac Hayward

Orchestrations, Arrangements and Additional Music: Isaac Hayward

Band:

Musical Director/Keyboard 1: Isaac Hayward

Assistant Musical Director/Keyboard 2: Luke Byrne

Guitar 1: Cameron Henderson

Guitar 2/Keyboard 3: GARY VICKERY

Violin/Viola: VANESSA TAMMETTA

Cello: CLARE KAHN

Electric/Double/Synth Bass: EMILE NELSON

Drums: STEVEN POPE

Percussion: TIM PAILLAS

MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL

The Cast Recording Track Listing

01. SUNSHINE STATE OF MIND

THE CAST OF MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL

02. THE BOUQUET

MAX MCKENNA

03. MEET THE HESLOPS

Michael Whalley, Connor Sweeney, Briallen Clarke, Justine Clarke

04. CAN'T HANG

Christie Whelan Browne, Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Hilary Cole, Laura Murphy

05. LUCKY LAST / PERRY HESLOP

MAX MCKENNA, Michael Whalley

06. GIRLS LIKE US

Madeleine Jones, MAX MCKENNA

07. WATERLOO

Madeleine Jones, MAX MCKENNA, Sheridan Harbridge, JAIME HADWEN, Aaron Tsindos, Mark Hill

08. AMAZING

Madeleine Jones, MAX MCKENNA

09. SYDNEY

THE CAST OF MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL

10. STRANGELY PERFECT STRANGER

MAX MCKENNA, Ben Bennett

11. HERE COMES THE BRIDE

THE CAST OF MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL

12. NEVER STICK YOUR NECK OUT

Ben Bennett, THE MALE CAST OF MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL

13. WHY CAN'T THAT BE ME?

MAX MCKENNA

14. LIFE IS A COMPETITION

DAVE EASTGATE, THE CAST OF MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL

15. MR AND MRS SHKURATOV

MAX MCKENNA, Stephen Madsen, DAVE EASTGATE, THE CAST OF MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL

16. SHARED, VIRAL, LINKED, LIKED

Christie Whelan Browne, Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Hilary Cole, Laura Murphy

17. SOS

JAIME HADWEN, Sheridan Harbridge, Aaron Tsindos, Mark Hill

18. MY MOTHER (EULOGY)

MAX MCKENNA, Michael Whalley, Connor Sweeney, Briallen Clarke, THE CAST OF MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL

19. SYDNEY (REMIXED BY PIP NORMAN)

THE CAST OF MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL

Undateable. Unemployable. Unstoppable.

Stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit, Muriel dreams of the perfect wedding – the white dress, the church, the attention.

Unfortunately, there's one thing missing: a groom. Following her dreams to Sydney, Muriel ends up with everything she ever wanted – a man, a fortune and a million social media followers.

That's when things start to go really wrong.

MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL will run at Curve 10 April to 10 May 2025. Tickets are on sale now. To find out more, visit www.curveonline.co.uk