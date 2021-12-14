MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Raises Over 6.2 Million Dollars for Theatrical Organizations

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the total revenue collectively raised by theatres across the globe from MTI's All Together Now! - A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. MTI, the world's leading theatrical licensing agency, provided schools and theatre organizations with an exclusive musical revue featuring songs from MTI's beloved shows...all free-of-charge, thanks to the generosity of the authors who created the incredible hit songs in the revue.

MTI's All Together Now! was designed as a fundraiser for local theatres to perform live, over the same four-days from November 12 - 15, 2021. The past year-and-a-half has been extremely challenging for theatrical organizations and MTI offered this exclusive musical revue as a way both to welcome audiences back to in-person theatre and to support the thousands of theatres who are persevering under trying circumstances.

Over 2,000 organizations from all 50 states and 31 countries participated in the event over the November weekend. Nearly 5,000 individual performances were seen by approximately 500,000 audience members and raised over 6.2 million dollars (adjusted for local currencies) used in support of the producing organizations*.

A stellar group of authors, estates and rightsholders contributed their songs including:

Abe Burrows, Alain Boublil, Alan Jay Lerner, Alan Menken, Allan Knee, Anthony Drewe, Anthony Newley, Benj Pasek, Benny Andersson, Bill Steinkellner, Billie Joe Armstrong, Björn Ulvaeus, Catherine Johnson, Charles Strouse, Cheri Steinkellner, Clarke Peters, Claude-Michel Schönberg, David Greig, David Hein, David Simpatico, Dennis Kelly, Dick Scanlan, Disney Theatrical Group, Douglas Carter Beane, DreamWorks Theatricals, Frank Loesser, Frank Wildhorn, Frederick Loewe, George Furth, George Stiles, Glenn Slater, Harvey Fierstein, Herbert Kretzmer, Howard Ashman, Irene Sankoff, Jack Feldman, James Lapine, Jason Howland, Jason Robert Brown, Jeanine Tesori, Jennifer Lee, Jerry Bock, Jessie Nelson, Jimmy Van Heusen, Jo Swerling, John Michael Tebelak, Johnny Burke, Jonathan Larson, Joseph Stein, Julian Fellowes, Justin Paul, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Leslie Bricusse, Linda Woolverton, Lionel Bart, Lynn Ahrens, Marc Shaiman, Marcy Heisler, Mark O'Donnell, Martin Charnin, Matthew Gerard, Michael Mayer, Mindi Dickstein, Richard M. Sherman, Richard Morris, Robbie Nevil, Robert B. Sherman, Robert Lopez, Sara Bareilles, Scott Wittman, Sheldon Harnick, Stephen Flaherty, Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Sondheim, Terrence McNally, Thomas Meehan, Tim McDonald, Tim Minchin, Tim Rice and Zina Goldrich.

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI Worldwide remarked, "The response from around the world has been an overwhelming affirmation of the importance of live theatre and the strong connection the members of the theater community have with each other. Moreover, the incredible support of audiences in returning to live theater has been incredible to witness. I attended a small production of All Together Now! at a youth theatre in California and the sense of belonging expressed by everyone in attendance - whether on stage or in the audience - was truly inspiring."

"Whether through a live, in-person performance, or through streaming, I am thrilled that so many theatres were able to reach their audiences in meaningful ways through All Together Now! By our estimation, nearly 100,000 people participated in these events as performers, musicians and crew members. The resilience and passion of the theatre community was on full display during that November weekend, and we are grateful to help make a difference for all of the various theatres across the globe," said John Prignano MTI's Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education & Development

"Theatre people have an indomitable spirit. We were so happy to offer Europe this opportunity to celebrate returning to the stage. Even if we aren't yet finished with this pandemic (or it with us), a weekend in which performers, musicians and all those backstage and front of house had a chance to share their talents with their communities once again will have given everyone a real theatrical 'booster shot'. Thanks to everyone who participated," said Seán Gray, Managing Director, MTI London

"Seeing theatre makers across the globe come together for a weekend of celebration was a testament to the power of storytelling and the resilience of our theatrical community. MTI's All Together Now! was a sign that we are back! While we have all been impacted in different ways by the pandemic, through our universal love of theatre, and commitment to our artform we are rebuilding our industry," said Stuart Hendricks, Managing Director, MTI Melbourne.

*The majority of these data were provided to MTI by organizations after their All Together Now! performances. Where organizations did not submit information, highly conservative estimates were used, and MTI believes that the actual metrics (e.g., revenue, number of productions) are higher than what is presented above.