MTI Partners with Stage Write: Staging Assistant Software for Blocking, Choreography, and Spacing

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced a partnership with resource developer Stage Write that will make their state-of-the-art software available to MTI customers starting today.

Stage Write makes it simple to plan the blocking, choreography, and spacing for MTI productions. Stage Write is an innovative software program that allows users to track movement of actors, set pieces, props, and cues for their shows. Stage Write consists of three main features designed to make blocking and choreography fun and easy: Spacing Charts, Digital Script & Score, and Collaboration.

With Spacing Charts, users can use the Virtual Stage to track spacing and traffic patterns of actors, scenery, props, and all of the moving parts of a production. The Digital Script and Score lets users add notes, blocking and cues to the digital script and score. The Collaboration feature helps keep everyone on the same page by providing everyone access to edit, view and share changes in real time.

Jeff Whiting, the Founder and Creator of Stage Write says, "We are honored to partner with Music Theatre International. As leaders in the industry, MTI knows there is a need to help directors and choreographers bring their creative vision to life from start to finish and we are thrilled to help simplify the creative process by placing all the creative tools at your fingertips and to allow MTI customers to take their productions to the next level."

"Stage Write is an incredibly valuable new resource for our customers," stated John Prignano, MTI's Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education & Development. "With Stage Write, directors can implement changes quickly and track every detail of their production in real-time. This frees up the entire production team to focus on the creative process and producing the best show possible."

For information about licensing programming from Stage Write, please visit www.stagewritesoftware.com

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and bookwriters of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).

Stage Write Software is the industry leader of software solutions for theater and entertainment professionals, featuring a patented technology, which has been dubbed "the new standard of documentation for staging and choreography" for productions of all sizes. Founded in 2012 by Jeff Whiting, Stage Write is being used to support over 50,000 theatre professionals, including over 80 Broadway shows, national tours, and theaters across the globe.