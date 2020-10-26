MT Shorts Announces Virtual Premiere Party for HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL Starring Ryann Redmond and More

The Virtual Premiere Party will take place on Sunday, November 15th.

MT Shorts in association with Broadway Unlocked will debut its upcoming original musical short film HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL, as part of a Virtual Premiere Party on Sunday, November 15th.

Starring Broadway's Ryann Redmond (Frozen, If/Then, Bring it On), Alan Wiggins (Pretty Woman, Beautiful, The Lion King) and social media star Kay Brown (IG's Betches), MT Shorts' HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL, is a hilarious and heartwarming contemporary love-letter to the theatre community that brings a little levity, a little romance, and a whole lot of jazz hands, when Patti Peters (Redmond), a reformed choir nerd with mild social anxiety is unwillingly thrust into a blast from her past when the Reighdell High School ten-year class reunion goes (sung) 'VIRUTAAAL.'

The evening is sponsored by the singing and harmonizing app Harmony Helper, and will welcome viewers to the virtual venue All Together Now where attendees can engage in various virtual experiences including a fireside chat with the writers, musical theatre trivia, chatroulette, photo booth pictures powered by Neeko Booths, and attend a live broadcasted variety show ending with the world premiere of HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL.

The evening will also advocate for necessary change in the entertainment industry, with all proceeds going to The Fund for College Auditions, a non-profit working from the ground up for a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive landscape in the theatrical community, by offering financial support and college guidance to performing arts students wishing to attend and audition for post-high school theatre training programs. n

"We're thrilled to be working alongside our friends at All Together Now to produce a jam-packed line-up to celebrate the World Premiere of HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL while raising funds to lower the barrier of entry into our industry," said MT Shorts co-founders Sarah Ellis and Greg Kamp. "This virtual premiere highlights some of the top disruptors in our industry-those who are rethinking and revolutionizing the way we create and distribute original musicals (MT Shorts), gather live as a community while our stages remain dark (All Together Now), provide the gift of learning music through technology (Harmony Helper), and advocate for equity and equality in our industry (The Fund for College Auditions)."

HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL features a script and score by award-winning writer Drew Fornarola (VeggieTales Noah's Ark, STRAIGHT, COLLEGE The Musical), and is directed by Broadway Unlocked founder and CEO, Jessica Ryan. Rounding out the creative team is choreographer Kate Bailey (Frozen), music director Jeremy Robin Lyons, production designer Matthew Solomon, assistant costume designer Madeline Corcoran, editor Aaron Milus, and is produced by MT Shorts Co-Founders Ellis and Kamp, who also developed the original concept.

HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL features 50+ company members from Broadway and beyond, including: AJ Lockhart (Bring It On) , Alexandria Ireijo, Alison McCartan (Shrek), Alison Morooney (American Idiot), Alyssa Gagarin, Angelo McDonough (Story Pirates), Audrey Cardwell (Falsettos, Bright Star), Ben Toomer (Beautiful), Blake Price (A Gentleman's Guide), Brinie Wallace (The Book of Mormon), Brooke Singer (Cruel Intentions), Carl Draper (Spamalot), Cassie Levine (Stars of David), Clarise Fearn, Darrin French, Ian Gregory Hill, Jared Alexander (Spamilton), Jesse Corbin, Jim Hogan (Waitress), Joey Dippel, Jordan De Leon (Waterfall), Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon, Little Shop), Joyah Love Spangler (Love Actually: The Musical Parody), Kate McMillan, Kate Turner (The Sound of Music), Kathryn Boswell (Anastasia, Gigi, Beautiful), Kathryn Brunner, Keely Beirne (Aladdin, Frozen), Kellie Spill, Kyle Caress (Cinderella), Lucy Moon, Matthew Amira (Beautiful), Matthew Curiano (Ragtime), Melissa Perry, Meryn Beckett (Kinky Boots), Nathan Richardson, Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina, King Kong), Oyoyo Joi (The Book of Mormon), Pim van Amerongen (A Chorus Line), Raye Lederman, Sal Bucci, Samantha Disney, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong (Mean Girls), Taylor Galvin, Thomas Henke, Torri Bouslough, and Trevor Roderick (The King and I).

Pre-Show festivities begin at 7:00 PM, live-streamed show at 7:30 PM, with the world premiere of HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL at 8:00 PM EST.

Admission to the event is FREE with a suggested donation to benefit The Fund for College Auditions. Registration is required and can be found by visiting www.mtshorts.com/signup.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You