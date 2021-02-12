MRS. DOUBTFIRE and SING STREET Stars Present PODCAST- A NEW MUSICAL

Streaming now is perhaps the best thing to come out of quarantine yet- Podcast: A New Musical, hosted by young Broadway couple Brendan C. Callahan (Sing Street) and Maria Dalanno (Mrs. Doubtfire)!

Podcast: A New Musical is indeed not a musical, but rather a comedy podcast about musicals. Finally, a podcast about musicals that isn't boring or preachy, with hosts who even know what TikTok is!

Join them for crazy stories, good laughs, fun games, and hard opinions about community theatre productions and Broadway shows alike. Maria and Brendan don't take themselves seriously, but do take certain musicals very seriously.

Episodes one and two are streaming now-available wherever you listen to podcasts, with new episodes released every Wednesday. Give them a listen for hard-hitting dialogue about Legally Blonde the Musical, Whoopi Goldberg, booking Broadway shows from open calls, and more!