MOULIN ROUGE!'s Sonya Tayeh Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Choreography
Moulin Rouge! is back on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.
Sonya Tayeh has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Choreography for MOULIN ROUGE!.
Sonya Tayeh received a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award Honour for her work on Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Her selected credits include: Sing Street (NYTW/Broadway), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Colonial Theatre), "Rent: Live" (Fox), The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), You'll Still Call Me by Name (commissioned by Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival and New York Live Arts), Martha Graham Dance Company's Lamentation Variation Series (The Joyce Theatre/World tour), Hundred Days (NYTW), The Skin of Our Teeth (TFANA), The Wild Party (City Center Encores!), Kung Fu (Signature Theatre). For a deeper look visit sonyatayeh.com.
Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.