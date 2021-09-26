MOULIN ROUGE!'s Sonya Tayeh Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Choreography

Sonya Tayeh has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Choreography for MOULIN ROUGE!.

Sonya Tayeh received a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award Honour for her work on Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Her selected credits include: Sing Street (NYTW/Broadway), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Colonial Theatre), "Rent: Live" (Fox), The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), You'll Still Call Me by Name (commissioned by Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival and New York Live Arts), Martha Graham Dance Company's Lamenta­tion Variation Series (The Joyce Theatre/World tour), Hundred Days (NYTW), The Skin of Our Teeth (TFANA), The Wild Party (City Center Encores!), Kung Fu (Signature Theatre). For a deeper look visit sonyatayeh.com.

Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.