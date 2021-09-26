MOULIN ROUGE!'s Katie Kresek, Justin Levine, Charlie Rosen & Matt Stine Win 2020 Tony Award for Best Orchestrations

Katie Kresek, Justin Levine, Charlie Rosen & Matt Stine have won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Orchestrations for MOULIN ROUGE!.

Katie Kresek's dynamic career as a performer, creator, and educator is defined by versatility and multi-genre musical artistry. She is currently the concertmaster and co-orchestrator of Moulin Rouge! the Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Broadway, for which she has received a 2020 Tony Award nomination for Best Orchestrations and a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Orchestrations. During the Broadway shutdown, she can be seen with Trey Anastasio at his eight-week virtual residency, Beacon Jams, as part of the Rescue Squad Strings. As a recording artist, she has performed on albums with Norah Jones, James Taylor, Paul Simon, Five For Fighting, Sarah Jarosz, The Hot Sardines, Breaking Benjamin, Phillip Phillips, Zayn Malik, and many more. Recent tours include Adele 25 Live in both Europe and North America, Five For Fighting Live with String Quartet, Elbow's 2020 American Tour, Father John Misty's 2018 Pure Comedy Tour, Rod Stewart at Madison Square Garden, and in Europe, US, Japan, and Latin America as the lead violinist and strings arranger for Lana Del Rey. She served as the concertmaster of David Byrne's Contemporary Color project, performing with Byrne, St. Vincent, Tune-Yards, and Lucius in shows in Toronto and New York. She has also collaborated with Rufus Wainwright, Roseanne Cash, Diana Krall, St. Vincent, Billy Porter, A Great Big World, Bastille, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jesca Hoop, Steve Martin & Edie Brickell (with the Steep Canyon Rangers), Alicia Keys, Kanye West, O.A.R., Shakira, KD Lang, Chris Martin, Josh Groban, John Mayer, Jewel, Lenny Kravitz, Joanna Newsom, Enya, Susan Boyle, Il Divo, Ayo, Maya Isacowitz, Misterwives, Chilly Gonzales, Chromeo, Mt. Eden, The French Gentlemen, Frank Ocean, MNDR, She & Him, Amber Rubarth, Kishi Bashi, and many others. Her most recent arranging projects include Jonathan Coulton's album Some Guys, Phillip Phillips Behind The Light, and Lana Del Rey's Body Electric on the Paradise LP which was nominated for a Grammy.

Levine's recent credits include: A Midsummer Night's Dream (Delacorte Theater, Drama Desk nomina­tion), Vevo X Lorde: "Melodrama" (Electric Lady Studios), Contemporary Color (David Byrne, Barclays Center), The Weight of Smoke (Paul Taylor/Doug Elkins, Lincoln Center), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (The Public Theater/Broad­way), Here Lies Love (The Public Theater, London's National Theatre, Seattle Repertory Theatre, MASS MoCA), Love's Labour's Lost (Delacorte Theater), The Robber Bride­groom (Roundabout Theatre Company), Murder Ballad (Manhattan Theater Club/Union Square).

Rosen's Broadway credits include: 13 (Guitars, Bass, Keys), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Associate Conductor, Bass, Piano). Cyrano de Bergerac (Original Music) Off Broadway/Regional: Dr. Wonderful (Kennedy Center, Orchestrator), Unauthorized Samantha Brown (Goodspeed, Drums, Guitar, Bass, Flute), Joes Pub, LPR, Birdland, Playboy, Monterey Jazz Festivals. Director/conductor/orchestrator for Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band. Berklee grad. www.charlierosen.com @CRosenMusic

Matt Stine is a Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle nominated Sound Designer and Music Pro­ducer. Select credits: Sweeney Todd (Barrow Street Theatre), Here Lies Love (The Public Theater/Royal National Theatre/Seattle Repertory Theatre), Misery (Broadway), Dead Poets Society (Classic Stage Company), A Christmas Carol (McCarter Theatre), The Tem­pest (Delacorte Theater), Love's Labour's Lost (Delacorte Theater) and Beetlejuice The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.