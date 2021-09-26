MOULIN ROUGE!'s Derek McLane Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Derek McLane has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for MOULIN ROUGE!.

Derek McLane received a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award Honour for his work on Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He has designed over 350 productions for Broadway, Off-Broadway, internationally and for TV. His over 40 credits include Burn This, The Parisian Woman, Anything Goes, The Price, Fully Committed, Beautiful, Ragtime, I Am My Own Wife and 33 Variations (Tony Award). He has designed the Academy Awards for six years (Emmy Award) and has designed four live musicals for NBC, including "Hairspray" (Emmy Award).

Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.