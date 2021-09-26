MOULIN ROUGE!'s Alex Timbers Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical

Alex Timbers has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for MOULIN ROUGE!.

Alex Timbers is a Tony-nominated writer-director and the recipient of Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards, as well as two OBIE Awards. Credits include: The Pee-Wee Herman Show, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (also book writer; Drama Desk, Lortel, and OCC Awards, Tony nomination), A Very Merry Unauthorized Pageant (OBIE Award, Garland Award-Best Director), Gutenberg! The Musical! (Drama Desk nom. - Best Director of a Musical), Peter and the Starcatcher (co-director, OBIE Award- Best Director), Hell House (Drama Desk nom. - Unique Theatrical Experience). Alex was President of the Yale Dramat and is the Artistic Director of downtown company Les Freres Corbusier.

Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.