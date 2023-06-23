MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Opens in Japan This Week

Moulin Rouge! will open in Japan this week, beginning performances on June 24 and running through August 31 at Tokyo's Imperial Theatre.

The lyrics for the Japanese-language production have been translated by 17 different Japanese pop stars, including Yumi Matsutoya, Junji Ishiwatari, UA, Kanata Okajima, Show Okamoto (OKAMOTO`S), Akira Kurihara (Jazzin’park), KREVA, Saya (Lalande), Jane Su, Jean-Ken Johnny (MAN WITH A MISSION), Daoko, TAX (MONKEY MAJIK), Shintaro Namioka (Penthouse), Hyadain, Kiyoshi Matsuo, Amon Miyamoto, and Mayu Wakisaka.

The cast of Moulin Rouge! features Fūto Nozomi and Ayaka Hirahara as Satine, with Yoshio Inoue and Shouma Kai as Christian.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

The current Broadway cast is led by Joanna “JoJo” Levesque as Satine, Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena as Christian, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Tasia Jungbauer, David Merino, Sarah Bowden, Maya Bowles, Cameron Burke, Patrick Clanton, Raúl Contreras, Alexander Gil Cruz, Bobby Daye, Taurean Everett, Aaron C. Finley, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Heather Makalani, Nick Martinez, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Amy Quanbeck, Brandon Stonestreet, Alec Varcas, Cole Wachman, Bria Jené Williams, Ricardo Zayas.