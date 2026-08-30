MOULIN ROUGE! Plays Final Broadway Performance

Today, August 30, 2026, Broadway says goodbye to Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which concludes its historic run at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, following 24 previews and 2297 regular performances. The theatre will soon be home to Paddington, which begins performances on March 30, 2027. It's not uncommon for shows to close at this time of year. Learn more about when and why Broadway shows close when they do.

One of the most successful Broadway musicals of the 21st Century, Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim on July 25, 2019 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where it holds the record for the highest grossing production in the theatre's 100-year history.

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially recouped its Broadway investment late in 2022, the only musical production to do so from the 2019-2020 season and the only show that opened in that season still running.

The production halted performances, with all of Broadway, on March 12, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then one of the key shows to lead the reopening of Broadway the following year, resuming performances on September 24, 2021.

Having performed to over 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing on Broadway, across North America on a national tour, in London's West End, Germany, Korea, The Netherlands, a World Tour and in non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan AO OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 25 years ago.

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