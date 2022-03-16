MOULIN ROUGE! DAS MUSICAL Will Debut At The Musical Dome In Cologne in October 2022

Moulin Rouge! Das Musical will open exclusively for German-speaking countries in Cologne beginning October 19, 2022. Advance tickets for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical go on sale Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10am. The Musical Dome will be extensively renovated for the production and will be temporarily closed from mid-May for construction work.

Mehr-BB Entertainment will produce the German production under license from Global Creatures. Mehr-BB Entertainment is also a proud co-producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical for Broadway, the West End and the forthcoming North American Tour.

A young writer falls in love with the star of the legendary Parisian nightclub Moulin Rouge: The great love story of Christian and Satine captivated audiences on the big screen in 2001. Now Moulin Rouge! Das Musical is bringing Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-winning masterpiece in a sensational stage version to the Musical Dome Cologne as its German premiere.

The current programming at the Musical Dome with touring productions will continue until mid-May before doors will be temporarily closed to transform the city's largest theatre within five months into a breathtaking setting that is part nightclub, part theatre and part dance hall. A total of 20m EUR will be invested in the production; it is the largest investment of the Mehr-BB Entertainment Group in Cologne to date.

"We are creating a whole new chapter in the history of the Musical Dome here," says Maik Klokow, managing director and producer of Mehr-BB Entertainment. "We cannot wait for the curtain to rise and for us to present this exceptional production to the German audience. Moulin Rouge! Das Musical is not only an impressive and excellent show on all levels, but it also transports values that are more relevant today than ever: diversity, equality, self-love."

Ralf Kokemüller, Managing Director of Mehr-BB Entertainment: "With the Musical Dome, we have been a central part of the vibrant cultural and tourism landscape in Cologne for over 25 years and are delighted to finally bring another permanent production to Cologne. Moulin Rouge! Das Musical captures the city's attitude to life and zeitgeist like no other production and will carry this feeling far beyond the borders of Cologne."

Since its world premiere in 2018, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has thrilled audiences and critics alike in New York, London and Melbourne. Now the acclaimed production is being produced in the German language for the first time and can be experienced in German-speaking countries exclusively at the Musical Dome Cologne. It is the first local language production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical worldwide. Preview performances begin on October 19, 2022, with the official German premiere on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Ticket pre-sales begins on March 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. exclusively for registered users. Registrations are currently open via the website www.moulin-rouge-musical.de. The general sale opens one week later. Tickets for Moulin Rouge! Das Musical will be sold exclusively via the official website www.moulin-rouge-musical.de and are available from 59,90 EUR.