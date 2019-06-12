MOULIN ROUGE Announces 'Can Can! Table Seating' and Digital Lottery

Moulin Rouge! has announced a special seating section called "Can Can! Table Seating," that will be available starting tomorrow, Thursday, June 13 at 10:00am EDT.

"Can Can! Table Seating" is located directly in front of the stage and is surrounded by an extended, semicircular runway (in what would commonly be the location of the orchestra pit). These seats are extremely close to the stage, and often surrounded on all sides by the action taking place on stage.

The producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical also announced today that a $29 daily lottery will go into effect for each performance. Further details about the lottery will be released at a later date.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will begin previews on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on June 28, 2019 ahead of a July 25 opening night.

The cast from the sold-out, record-breaking run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre this past summer will transfer to Broadway, including Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

The ensemble and swings include Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Evan Kinnane, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher)Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh(Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award®winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award® nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design) and Sarah Cimino(Make-up design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago.





