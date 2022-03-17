MORTON KAISH: A PRINT RETROSPECTIVE Extended To April 22, 2022 At Palitz Gallery In NYC

Morton Kaish: A Print Retrospective, a special exhibition of work by Morton Kaish (SU '49) on view in the Palitz Gallery at Syracuse University's Lubin House in New York City, has been extended through April 22, 2022.

Organized by Vanja Malloy, Director and Chief Curator of Syracuse University Art Museum and Kaish (SU '49), the selection of 31 prints from the museum's permanent collection in a variety of media presents an opportunity for viewers to examine Kaish's lifelong engagement with exploration of the medium. Spanning over seven decades, the exhibition reveals Kaish's mastery of a range of techniques.

PUBLIC PROGRAMS

Innovation and Technique

March 23 and April 6, 2022, at 12 pm

A gallery talk exploring over 70 years of artwork by American artist Morton Kaish. Led by Richard P. Townsend, director, Kaish Family Art Project. Townsend is an art historian and veteran museum director who has published and lectured widely on a variety of artists and topics. He served as the last director of New York's beloved and much missed Museum of Biblical Art where he organized the landmark exhibition Sculpture in the Age of Donatello in 2015.

A Conversation with the Artist

April 20 at 6 to 8 pm

Vanja Malloy, PhD, Syracuse University Art Museum director and curator of Morton Kaish's print retrospective, engages the exhibiting artist Morton Kaish in a dialogue about a life in art for over 70 years.

The exhibition and related programs, including talks with curators and tours, are free and open to the public. For updates on current programming, please visit the Palitz Gallery website here.

Lubin House is following all New York City vaccination and COVID-19 guidelines. Please visit the NYC website linked here for all up-to-date information and requirements.

Morton Kaish is an American artist whose paintings, drawings and prints can be found in major museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Fitzwilliam Museum, and the British Museum. Kaish's light and color-filled works have been exhibited nationally and internationally.

Kaish is Professor Emeritus in the School of Art and Design at FIT/SUNY and has served as Artist-in-Residence at Dartmouth College; the University of Washington, Seattle; University of Haifa, Israel, as well as on the faculties of the New School, the National Academy, and the Art Students League of New York. He has been Visiting Artist at Boston University, Columbia University, Queens College, The Parsons School of Design, Philadelphia College of Art, The School of Visual Arts, Susquehanna University, Tyler School of Art, Rome, and The Sedona Arts Center.

Born in Newark, Kaish grew up in Maplewood, New Jersey. He earned his B.F.A. at Syracuse University where he was awarded the Hiram Gee Fellowship in Painting. He continued his studies at the Académie de la Grande Chaumière in Paris, the Istituto d'Arte, Florence, and the Accademia di Belle Arti, Rome.

Kaish was honored with The Benjamin West Clinedinst Memorial Medal for exceptional artistic merit by the Artists' Fellowship, awarded the Alumni Award for Achievement in the Arts by Syracuse University, and elected to the National Academy in 1988, receiving their Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

The Palitz Gallery, located in Syracuse University's Lubin House, is the Syracuse University Art Museum's visual arts venue at 11 E. 61st Street in midtown Manhattan. Opened in 2003, the Gallery is made possible through the support of Syracuse University alumna Louise Palitz '44 and her husband Bernard. Throughout the year, the Gallery presents a variety of notable exhibitions from the Syracuse University Art Museum's permanent collection, as well as works from alumni and faculty artists and university collections.

The Syracuse University Art Museum is a teaching museum that acquires and preserves important works of art and uses its extensive collection to serve as a museum-laboratory for exploration, experimentation, and discussion. The Museum strives to foster diverse and inclusive perspectives by uniting students across campus with each other and the local and global community, engaging with artwork to bring us together and examining the forces that keep us apart. It welcomes all visitors to experience its exhibitions and public programs that promote original research, creative thinking, and increased mindfulness.

The Louise and Bernard Palitz Gallery: 11 East 61st Street, New York City, located in Syracuse University's Lubin House. Exhibition hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.