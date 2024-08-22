News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Feast of San Gennaro 2024 in Little Italy, NYC runs from Thursday September 12 through Sunday September 22.

Aug. 22, 2024
MORE Opera Hosts Opera Night at San Gennaro Festival Image
The Manhattan Opera Repertory Ensemble will produce Opera Night at the 2024 San Gennaro Festival in Manhattan's Little Italy on Monday, September 23, 2024 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM on the festival's outdoor stage located at Mott and Grand Streets on the Lower East Side.

The performance consists of operatic arias, duets, Neapolitan songs, and traditional favorites performed by tenor Paolo Buffagni, baritone Gustavo Feulien, soprano Cheryl Warfield, and pianist Olga Gurevich. Featured music includes the works of Puccini, Verdi, de Curtis, and other renowned composers. The performance is free to the public with limited seating.

This is the second year Opera Night is being produced by MORE Opera. For over 20 years, MORE Opera has made classical music and opera accessible through culturally responsive programming, free public performances, educational initiatives, and community choral training.

"The community nature of our work is especially important. We take pride in our efforts to bring professional-level opera performances directly to audiences that might not otherwise have opportunities to enjoy and participate in high-quality multicultural programs," said Warfield, founder of MORE Opera and producer of the event.

The Feast of San Gennaro 2024 in Little Italy, NYC runs from Thursday September 12 through Sunday September 22. For more information visit https://sangennaronyc.org/.

For more information about MORE Opera and its upcoming programs, please visit www.moreopera.com.




