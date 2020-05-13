MJ Starring Ephraim Sykes & More Will Now Begin Performances in March 2021

Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate announced today that, due to the Broadway shutdown, dates have been rescheduled for the upcoming World Premiere of MJ the new musical on Broadway. Preview performances are now set to begin on Monday, March 8, 2021, with Opening Night scheduled for Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m., at the Neil Simon Theatre, New York City. (MJ was previously set to begin performances on Monday, July 6th).

Anyone who purchased tickets to the previous dates will receive an automatic refund back to the credit card used for the original purchase. No further action is required. Anyone who doesn't receive a refund by May 30, please contact your point of purchase to request a refund.

Starring Ephraim Sykes, the Tony® and Grammy Award® nominee who has been cast as Michael Jackson, MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling, and most iconic songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

MJ will feature set design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costumes by Tony Award winner Paul Tazwell, sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, projection design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb will serve as Music Director, with Musical Supervision by David Holcenberg, and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Company.





