MISS SAIGON, Lincoln Center CAROUSEL, And More Coming to BroadwayHD In June

"June is Busting Out All Over" at BroadwayHD and it has less to do with the summer sun than the star power that's about to be unleashed this month.

Hot releases including Live from Lincoln Center's production of Rodger and Hammerstein's Carousel, starring the Tony-award winner Kelli O'Hara, Love Never Dies a sequel to Phantom of the Opera, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat starring music icon Donny Osmond, and Tony nominee Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary all arrive on BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, in June.

The service will also celebrate Pride Month with the release of Del Shores' Southern Baptist Sissies, an award-winning play starring Leslie Jordan, Willam Belli and Emerson Collins who narrates the story of four gay boys who are rife with conflict as they navigate their identities through the web of disapproving religious figures in their community.

Southern Baptist Sissies joins a growing catalogue of LGBTQ+ titles on BroadwayHD such as Tony Nominee Falsettos and Indecent as well as the Michael Urie directed Bright Colors And Bold Patterns and Ivo van Hove's Brokeback Mountain The Opera.

Subscribers will also have the opportunity to enjoy additional titles from the Broadway Digital Archive as well as the return to the service this month of three iconic productions: Cats, Les Misérables, and Phantom of the Opera.

BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley said, "BroadwayHD has a diverse audience of theater fans across the globe and it's our goal to continue to bring them a wide array of productions from landmark performances such as Carousel and Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary, to thought provoking performances like Southern Baptist Sissies. Our diverse and rich library gives our viewers something brand new and exciting to tune into every month."

BroadwayHD subscribers can continue to build on their theater repertoire with these exciting titles coming to the service in June:

June 3 -Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary-The global stage sensation hits BroadwayHD, starring Jon Jon Briones and Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada. Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary is an epic love story told through the lens of a young girl Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with American soldier Chris only to have her world fall to pieces along with the fall of Saigon. Captured from its revival on The West End, with musical staging and choreography by Bob Avian, viewers are in for a visual spectacular with award winning performances, enormous sets and dazzling costumes.

June 3 -Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat-Former teen idol Donny Osmond plays the role of Joseph (a role he performed more than 2,000 times!) in a humorous musical retelling of the Biblical story. Based on the story of Jacob's favorite son Joseph, the colorful musical elaborates Joseph's vivid dreams through the elaborate staging of whimsical costumes and lyrics by Tim Rice that help to elevate a lively interpretation. Joseph finds himself in the center of a colorful, comedic tale of betrayal and jealousy.

June 3 -Love Never Dies- The Phantom Returns in Andrew Lloyd Webber's spellbinding follow-up musical to the greatest love story ever told. Filmed in Melbourne, Australia, Love Never Dies is set in 1907,10 years after The Phantom's disappearance from the Paris Opera House. He has found a new life in Coney Island. Though he has found a new home for his music to soar, he still yearns for his musical protégée Christine Daaé. Christine accepts an invitation to travel to New York and perform at a renowned opera house. In a final bid to win back her love, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave from Manhattan; to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island, not knowing what is in store for them....

June 3 -Phantom of The Opera- Catch the longest running story on Broadway, which tells the story of a masked figure who composes operas for young soprano, Christine in the underground cavern of the Paris Opera House. Andrew Lloyd Webber's enthralling score includes "Think of Me," "Angel of Music," "'Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Masquerade" and the title song.

June 3 -Cats-The original run of Cats was 89 cat years (equivalent to 18 years) long! Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages. Join the junkyard for the annual gathering of the Jellical cats, at which time one cat is selected to ascend to the Heaviside layer. Viewers are sure to have a purr-fect time enjoying this classical musical, which has earned appreciation from fans around the world.

June 3 -Les Misérables -Based on Victor Hugo's classic novel, Les Misérables is an epic and uplifting story about the survival of the human spirit. The musical follows relentless policeman Javert, as he pursues escaped convict Jean Valjean over decades through the tumult of revolutionary France. Valjean becomes a mayor, agrees to raise the daughter of dying prostitute and joins the fight for freedom.

June 11 -Southern Baptist Sissies- The heartbreaking award-winning play set in Texas is about four boys who are gay growing up in the Southern Baptist Church. Conflict brews as the boys battle between their identity and the teachings of their church. Emerson Collins plays the lead role as Mark, who serves as narrator and openly questions the religion that disavows his sexuality preference, contrasted against Willam Belli's role as Benny, who becomes a drag queen entertainer fully embracing his true identity. Supporting performances from hard-drinking Odette (Dale Dickey) and barfly Peanut (Leslie Jordan) off-set the melodrama with humorous retellings of their lives at a gay bar.

June 20 -Carousel-Tony Award Winner Kelli O'Hara stars in the beloved Live from Lincoln Center production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic musical, Carousel featuring the New York Philharmonic. Praised as "the best musical of the 20th century," the play takes place in a remote fishing village on the Maine coastline and revolves around the tragic romance between carousel barker Billy Bigelow and mill worker Julie Jordan.

June 27 -Broadway Digital Archive-In May, BroadwayHD gained access to the "crown jewels" of public and network television, a timeless collection of Broadway plays and great works of literature. This month, 17 additional titles will be released with highlights, fulfilling their library of 30 total classics, including: 5 time Tony Award winner Julie Harris as Mary Todd Lincoln in The Last of Mrs. Lincoln, Eugene O'Neil's Iceman Cometh starring Robert Redford, Lou Gossett Jr. in Freeman and Six Characters in Search of an Author starring Andy Griffith.





