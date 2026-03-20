MEXODUS and Karine Jean-Pierre to Celebrate Divine Nine Legacy Day

Off-Broadway's Mexodus will host a special Divine Nine Legacy Day performance on Sunday, March 29. The acclaimed new musical's 3PM matinee will be followed by a talkback moderated by Karine Jean-Pierre, political advisor and former White House Press Secretary to President Joe Biden and author. Jean-Pierre made history as the first Black and openly queer person to serve in that role. She is also an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, choreographed by Tony Thomas, and directed by David Mendizábal, Mexodus is currently playing at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street), with performances extended through Sunday, June 14 due to popular demand.

Mexodus will be released as an Audible Original with a newly announced release date of Thursday, April 16, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. The Audible Original features the entire musical recorded in Dolby Atmos, and the pre-order is now available here.

Mexodus was also featured this past weekend as the first-ever showcase of a musical at SXSW.

“The season's first must-see musical” (The Wrap), Mexodus reveals a hidden chapter of American history. You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North—but this show takes you on the path that ran South by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. “An electrifying theatrical experience” (The New York Times) created and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, this groundbreaking musical follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.

Mexodus was developed in previous productions at New York Stage and Film (2021), Baltimore Center Stage & Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Spring 2024), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Fall 2024).

Mexodus also features understudies Alan Mendez and Trent Lawson. The creative team for Mexodus includes Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Design), David Mendizábal (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Looping Systems Architecture and Sound Design), and Johnny Moreno (Video/Projections Design). Hope Villanueva is the Production Stage Manager, and theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.

Tickets are available at MexodusMusical.com. D9 members can purchase tickets to the performance, which includes the talkback, via a special D9 Legacy Day link. D9 members attending are encouraged to wear their paraphernalia.