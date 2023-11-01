METROPOLIS By Marcus Samuelsson Debuts at the Perelman Performing Arts Center

Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson opens today inside the new cultural cornerstone of Lower Manhattan, Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC). Metropolis is a vibrant contemporary American restaurant, which draws inspiration from neighborhoods and treasured culinary traditions throughout New York City's boroughs.

“New York is a city of constant change and evolution where generations of immigrants have made their mark building its future,” shared Marcus Samuelsson. “At Metropolis, we're tapping into that cultural flow and sharing how a restaurant contributes to that dialogue. Through food and drink, we want to capture what makes New York the most delicious place to be.”

Marcus Samuelsson together with Executive Chef Ed Tinoco, Chef de Cuisine Marcelo Malta Andrade and Pastry Chef Onika Ayana Brown have created a menu that features locality through starters like a towering Farmer's Market Platter, where seasonal fruits and vegetables are presented grilled, pickled, and fermented, alongside house-made condiments and dips, and Flushing Style Oysters, served with lemon, shiso, and XO sauce. Main courses include Aged Long Island Duck, rubbed with a 4-year mole, foie gras and peaches; Arctic Char with uni beurre blanc, agrodolce cucumbers, and citrus; Whole Grilled Dover Sole to Share with pomme soufflé and braised leeks; and desserts such as Marble Mirror Chocolate Cake with strawberry jam.

To complement, Metropolis Beverage Director Alexis Belton (formerly of The Aviary) has crafted a cocktail list with a focus on classic and modern martinis, complete with tableside cart service, including a 50/50 made with gin & vodka, orange bitters and a twist as well as a Vesper using white lotus leaf, gin, vodka, Cocchi Americano and grapefruit. House cocktails also include the Catskills Old Fashioned made with Overproof whiskey, New York malt and red bean caramel and the “Appletini” made with green apple, sauternes, and baking spices.

Designed by David Rockwell and Rockwell Group (PAC NYC's Lobby and Restaurant Interior Architect), Metropolis beckons from before you enter with undulating sapele wood ribbons across the ceiling, which draw guests from the PAC NYC lobby, past a set of monumental exposed trusses to a bar, lounge, and outdoor terrace. The ribbons also coalesce in backlit nodes and drop down like chandeliers above a small performance stage, as well as the bar and lounge. Vintage area rugs add warmth and softness, while custom furniture in black stained wood or walnut have pops of burgundy that recall the performance hall seating.

Metropolis features a 135-seat main dining room, 16-seat private dining room, and 70-seat seasonal terrace, offering a serene escape in the heart of Lower Manhattan. The terrace offers a fully equipped bar, making it an ideal spot for al fresco dining, as well as exclusive private events. Metropolis will also be serving in the 30-seat lounge area fronting the lobby stage where the PAC NYC is offering free programming through out each week. A wine bar adjacent to the PAC NYC theater presents thoughtfully curated wines, local beers, and snacks for theater-goers.

For more information and to make reservations Click Here website or follow @metropolisbymarcus.