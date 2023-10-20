MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Merrily We Roll Along playing on Broadway?

Merrily We Roll Along is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre. It is located at 141 West 44th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway?

The Hudson Theatre is a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7), 49th Street (N, R, W) and 42nd Street- Bryant Park (B, D, F, M).

When did Merrily We Roll Along open on Broadway?

The current revival of Merrily We Roll Along began previews at the Hudson Theatre on September 19, 2023 and offically opened on Broadway on October 10, 2023. This production previosuly ran off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in late 2022.

The original Broadway production opened at the Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon Theatre) on November 16, 1981 and ran for 44 previews and 16 regular performances.

Is Merrily We Roll Along playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. The revival has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions.

What is Merrily We Roll Along based on?

Merrily We Roll Along is based on the George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart play of the same name. It opened on Broadway in 1934 and has not been revived since.

What is Merrily We Roll Along about?

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. Like the play on which it is based, the show's story moves in reverse chronology, beginning in 1976 and ending in 1957.

Who wrote Merrily We Roll Along?

Merrly We Roll Along features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth. This revival is directed by Maria Friedman.

Was Merrily We Roll Along a flop?

While the original Broadway production is considered one of Sondheim's biggest flops, the musical has gone on to develop a cult-following and has enjoyed several more successful iterations.

Before Broadway, Friedman first directed the musical at London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2012– a production that subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre, where it garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history before going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

How long is Merrily We Roll Along?

Merrily We Roll Along is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

What days of the week does Merrily We Roll Along play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in Merrily We Roll Along?

Characters in Merrily We Roll Along include: Franklin Shepard, Charley Kringas, Mary Flynn, Gussie Carnegie, Beth Spencer, and Joe Josephson.

Who was in the original Broadway revival cast of Merrily We Roll Along?

The original Broadway revival cast includes: Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke, and Reg Rogers.

Is the original cast still in Merrily We Roll Along?

Yes! All of the original Broadway revival cast can still be seen in the production today.

What songs are in Merrily We Roll Along?

Musical numbers in Merrily We Roll Along include:

Overture – Orchestra

"Merrily We Roll Along" – Company

"That Frank" – Franklin Shepard, Mary Flynn and Guests

"First Transition" – Company

"Old Friends" (Part I) – Mary and Charley Kringas

"Like It Was" – Mary

"Franklin Shepard, Inc." – Charley

"Second Transition" – Company

"Old Friends" (Part II) – Mary, Franklin and Charley

"Growing Up" – Franklin and Gussie

"Third Transition" – Company

"Not a Day Goes By" – Beth

"Now You Know" – Mary and Company

Entr'acte – Orchestra

"Act Two Opening" – Gussie

"It's a Hit" – Franklin, Charley, Mary, Joe and Beth

"Fourth Transition" – Company

"The Blob" – Gussie and Company

"Growing Up" (Part II) – Gussie

"Good Thing Going" – Charley

"The Blob" (Part II) – Company

"Fifth Transition" – Company

"Bobby and Jackie and Jack" – Charley, Beth, Franklin and Pianist

"Not a Day Goes By" (Reprise) – Beth, Franklin and Mary

"Sixth Transition" – Company

"Opening Doors" – Franklin, Charley, Mary, Joe and Beth

"Seventh Transition" – Franklin Shepard Jr., Beth and Mrs. Spencer

"Our Time" – Franklin, Charley, Mary and Company

Does Merrily We Roll Along have a cast recording?

Not yet. The current revival has not yet been recorded, but you can enjoy cast recordings of the original 1981 cast and the 2012 Encores! cast, which starred Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell and Celia Keenan-Bolger.

Did Merrily We Roll Along win any awards?

The revival of Merrily We Roll Along has not yet been eligible for any major thetare awards, but it will be in Spring 2024.

Is there a Merrily We Roll Along movie?

A film version, directed by Richard Linklater, is currently in development. It began shooting in 2019, allowing the actors to age with their characters. Ben Platt, Paul Mescal, and Beanie Feldstein are attached to play Charley, Frank, and Mary, respectively.

A filmed version of the Menier Chocolate Factory production was released in 2013.

Original cast member Lonny Price directed a documentary produced by Atlas Media, Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened, which chronicled the ups and downs of the 1981 production. It can be viewed on Prime Video.

Can I bring my child to Merrily We Roll Along?

Yes! Merrily We Roll Along is recommended for ages 10+. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theater.

How do I get tickets to Merrily We Roll Along?

Does Merrily We Roll Along have a lottery?

Yes! A limited number of $39 tickets will be available for performances of Merrily We Roll Along via digital lottery. The lottery will open for entries on the TodayTix app each Sunday at 12:01 a.m. for the coming week's performances and close at noon on the day before each performance. Winners will be notified by push notification and email between 1-4 PM on the day before their selected show, and will have 30 minutes to purchase their tickets in the app. Entrants may request 1 or 2 tickets, and entry is free and open to all.

