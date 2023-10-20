MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Get all the details you need about Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Photo 1 Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Shaina Taub's SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in April 2024 Photo 2 SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in Spring 2024
Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time? Photo 3 Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time?
Video: Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES, ALADDIN, FROZEN & More Photo 4 Video: Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More

Merrily We Roll Along Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $17.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Merrily We Roll Along

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Merrily We Roll Along playing on Broadway?

Merrily We Roll Along is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre. It is located at 141 West 44th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway?

The Hudson Theatre is a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7), 49th Street (N, R, W) and 42nd Street- Bryant Park (B, D, F, M).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Merrily We Roll Along open on Broadway?

The current revival of Merrily We Roll Along began previews at the Hudson Theatre on September 19, 2023 and offically opened on Broadway on October 10, 2023. This production previosuly ran off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in late 2022.

The original Broadway production opened at the Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon Theatre) on November 16, 1981 and ran for 44 previews and 16 regular performances.

Merrily We Roll Along

Is Merrily We Roll Along playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. The revival has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions.

What is Merrily We Roll Along based on?

Merrily We Roll Along is based on the George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart play of the same name. It opened on Broadway in 1934 and has not been revived since.

What is Merrily We Roll Along about?

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. Like the play on which it is based, the show's story moves in reverse chronology, beginning in 1976 and ending in 1957.

Who wrote Merrily We Roll Along?

Merrly We Roll Along features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth. This revival is directed by Maria Friedman.

Was Merrily We Roll Along a flop?

While the original Broadway production is considered one of Sondheim's biggest flops, the musical has gone on to develop a cult-following and has enjoyed several more successful iterations.

Before Broadway, Friedman first directed the musical at London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2012– a production that subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre, where it garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history before going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

Merrily We Roll Along

How long is Merrily We Roll Along?

Merrily We Roll Along is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

What days of the week does Merrily We Roll Along play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Merrily We Roll Along?

Characters in Merrily We Roll Along include: Franklin Shepard, Charley Kringas, Mary Flynn, Gussie Carnegie, Beth Spencer, and Joe Josephson.

Who was in the original Broadway revival cast of Merrily We Roll Along? 

The original Broadway revival cast includes: Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke, and Reg Rogers.

Is the original cast still in Merrily We Roll Along?

Yes! All of the original Broadway revival cast can still be seen in the production today.

Merrily We Roll Along

What songs are in Merrily We Roll Along?

Musical numbers in Merrily We Roll Along include:

Overture – Orchestra
"Merrily We Roll Along" – Company
"That Frank" – Franklin Shepard, Mary Flynn and Guests
"First Transition" – Company
"Old Friends" (Part I) – Mary and Charley Kringas
"Like It Was" – Mary
"Franklin Shepard, Inc." – Charley
"Second Transition" – Company
"Old Friends" (Part II) – Mary, Franklin and Charley
"Growing Up" – Franklin and Gussie
"Third Transition" – Company
"Not a Day Goes By" – Beth
"Now You Know" – Mary and Company
Entr'acte – Orchestra
"Act Two Opening" – Gussie
"It's a Hit" – Franklin, Charley, Mary, Joe and Beth
"Fourth Transition" – Company
"The Blob" – Gussie and Company
"Growing Up" (Part II) – Gussie
"Good Thing Going" – Charley
"The Blob" (Part II) – Company
"Fifth Transition" – Company
"Bobby and Jackie and Jack" – Charley, Beth, Franklin and Pianist
"Not a Day Goes By" (Reprise) – Beth, Franklin and Mary
"Sixth Transition" – Company
"Opening Doors" – Franklin, Charley, Mary, Joe and Beth
"Seventh Transition" – Franklin Shepard Jr., Beth and Mrs. Spencer
"Our Time" – Franklin, Charley, Mary and Company

Does Merrily We Roll Along have a cast recording?

Not yet. The current revival has not yet been recorded, but you can enjoy cast recordings of the original 1981 cast and the 2012 Encores! cast, which starred Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell and Celia Keenan-Bolger.

Did Merrily We Roll Along win any awards?

The revival of Merrily We Roll Along has not yet been eligible for any major thetare awards, but it will be in Spring 2024. 

Is there a Merrily We Roll Along movie?

A film version, directed by Richard Linklater, is currently in development. It began shooting in 2019, allowing the actors to age with their characters. Ben PlattPaul Mescal, and Beanie Feldstein are attached to play Charley, Frank, and Mary, respectively. 

A filmed version of the Menier Chocolate Factory production was released in 2013.

Original cast member Lonny Price directed a documentary produced by Atlas Media, Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened, which chronicled the ups and downs of the 1981 production. It can be viewed on Prime Video.

Can I bring my child to Merrily We Roll Along?

Yes! Merrily We Roll Along is recommended for ages 10+. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theater.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

Merrily We Roll Along

How do I get tickets to Merrily We Roll Along?

You can get tickets to Merrily We Roll Along and every other Broadway show here. 

Does Merrily We Roll Along have a lottery?

Yes! A limited number of $39 tickets will be available for performances of Merrily We Roll Along via digital lottery. The lottery will open for entries on the TodayTix app each Sunday at 12:01 a.m. for the coming week's performances and close at noon on the day before each performance. Winners will be notified by push notification and email between 1-4 PM on the day before their selected show, and will have 30 minutes to purchase their tickets in the app. Entrants may request 1 or 2 tickets, and entry is free and open to all. 

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Merrily We Roll Along here!



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles

In this video, watch as the cast of Merrily We Roll Along unpacks their roles on opening night.

2
Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONGs Radcliffe, Groff, & Mendez Take Lie Detector Tests Photo
Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's Radcliffe, Groff, & Mendez Take Lie Detector Tests

Merrily We Roll Along is now open at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. In a fun new video with Vanity Fair, the show's stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez took the infamous lie detector test. Check out the video here!

3
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night

Watch Jim Walton, Lonny Price, Micaela Diamond, Cynthia Erivo, and more talk to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the opening night red carpet of Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway!

4
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Zachary Quinto, Victoria Clark & More Pose in MERRILY WE ROLL A Photo
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Zachary Quinto, Victoria Clark & More Pose in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo Booth

Merrily We Roll Along is officially open on Broadway! During the show's opening festivities on Sunday night, VIPs stepped off the red carpet and into the very special photo booth at the Hudson Theatre. Check out photos here.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Old Friend Pullover Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Old Friend Pullover
Merrily We Roll Along Logo Pin Merrily We Roll Along Logo Pin
Merrily We Roll Along Logo Magnet Merrily We Roll Along Logo Magnet
Merrily We Roll Along Logo Ornament Merrily We Roll Along Logo Ornament

From This Author - Sidney Paterra

Sidney is a Contributing Editor at BroadwayWorld and has been a superfan of theatre and all things Broadway for her entire life. Originally from North Carolina, she currently calls New York City home.... Sidney Paterra">(read more about this author)

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway- A Complete GuideMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway- A Complete Guide
Unions of Broadway: The Association of Theatrical Press Agents & Managers (ATPAM)Unions of Broadway: The Association of Theatrical Press Agents & Managers (ATPAM)
Video: Celebrate 20 Years of THE BOY FROM OZVideo: Celebrate 20 Years of THE BOY FROM OZ
Everything We Know So Far About the 77th Annual Tony AwardsEverything We Know So Far About the 77th Annual Tony Awards

Videos

First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway Video
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central DAPHNE
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You