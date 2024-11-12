MCC Theater to Dim Lights in Memory of Gavin Creel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MCC Theater will dim the lights of their theater in memory of Gavin Creel, in tandem with the Broadway theaters on Tuesday, December 3 at 6:45PM. MCC presented his original musical Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice last year. Creel, luminous passed away at his home on Monday, September 30, 2024. He was 48 years old.

About Gavin Creel

Creel made his Broadway debut in 2002, originating the role of Jimmy Smith in Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which he received his first Tony Award nomination, Creel went on to star in the Broadway productions of Hair (Tony Award nomination), La Cage Aux Folles, She Loves Me, The Book of Mormon, and Waitress.

He received a Tony Award for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler.

Creel was among the star-studded cast of New York City Center Encores! critically acclaimed production of Into the Woods starring as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince. The celebrated production transferred to Broadway where Creel reprised his role as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince opposite Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Joshua Henry, Julia Lester and Patina Miller.

Gavin received an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Elder Price in the London production of The Book of Mormon and also appeared on the West End in Mary Poppins, Hair, and Waitress.

Most recently, his musical Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice played off-Broadway at MCC Theater.

On television, Creel recently performed a solo PBS concert special with Stars on Stage, starred as Troy in Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Horror Stories and played Bill alongside Julie Andrews in Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmasttime.

Creel released three original albums: GoodTimeNation, Quiet and, Get Out. Creel was a co-founder of Broadway Impact, the first and only grassroots organization to mobilize the nationwide theater community in support of marriage equality.

A native of Findlay, Ohio, he was a graduate of University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance and a 2022 Fellow at the Hermitage Artist Retreat. He was a board member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The family requests that gifts in Gavin’s memory be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.