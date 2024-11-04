Gavin Creel Memorial Celebration & Broadway Lights Dimming Set For December

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Friends and family of beloved Broadway actor Gavin Creel will host a memorial celebration at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th St, NYC) on Monday, December 2nd at 4:00PM. The event will be open to the public.

Donations in Gavin’s memory are suggested to be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Acknowledging the impact of Gavin Creel on the theater community internationally, the Broadway Theatre Owners Committee has announced that every Broadway theatre will dim its lights on Tuesday, December 3rd at 6:45PM in his honor.

Gavin James Creel, luminous and beloved actor, singer, composer, and lyricist, died gracefully at his home on Monday, September 30, 2024. He was 48 years old. As an award-winning Broadway star, he brought irrepressible verve, passion, and boundless energy to his onstage roles while devoting his offstage time to advocacy and community-building.

To receive details about admittance to the celebration, please email your name and contact information to: GavinCelebration@BespokeTheatricals.com