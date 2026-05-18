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Ingrid Michaelson Sets 'Cozy Trio Tour' on West Coast This Fall

The tour will launch October 9 in Tucson, Arizona.

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Ingrid Michaelson Sets 'Cozy Trio Tour' on West Coast This Fall

Ingrid Michaelson, GRAMMY and Emmy Award-nominated singer/songwriter and composer of The Notebook musical, will hit the road this fall with longtime bandmates Allie Moss and Hannah Winkler.

The West Coast ‘Cozy Trio Tour' will launch October 9 in Tucson, Arizona, and feature deep cuts and fan favorites from Michaelson’s catalogue, which will be performed in stripped-down and acoustic form with their trademark three-part harmonies.

Michaelson’s twenty-year recording career has yielded nine albums, multiple television soundtracks, and a hit Broadway musical. Most recently, Michaelson headlined an American Songbook concert at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, and this past weekend, she made her “Saturday Night Live” debut performing alongside musical guest Paul McCartney.

On her upcoming tour, Michaelson says, “I can’t wait to get out and perform live again this Fall. The ‘Cozy Trio Tour’ is meant to be just that - an intimate night of stripped-down music while wearing your comfiest clothes.”

Tickets for the tour are on sale now here; VIP Packages are also available, offering premium seating, access to soundcheck, and a Q&A with Michaelson, among other perks.

West Coast ‘Cozy Trio Tour' Schedule

Friday, October 9, 2026 
Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Saturday, October 10, 2026
Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

Sunday, October 11, 2026
San Diego, CA - Music Box

Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Palm Springs, CA - The Plaza Theatre

Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, October 16, 2026
Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre

Saturday, October 17, 2026
Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

Sunday, October 18, 2026
Rohnert Park, CA - Green Music Center

Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Salem, OR - The Elsinore Theatre

Friday, October 23, 2026
Bremerton, WA - Admiral Theatre

Saturday, October 24, 2026
Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre

About Ingrid Michaelson

Grammy and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter/composer Ingrid Michaelson is known for her distinctively soulful folk-pop style. Her music is released on the label she founded, Cabin 24 Records, including her latest studio album, For the Dreamers, as well as her gold and platinum hits, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys," and "You and I."

She has scored songs for television, including “Little Fires Everywhere” (Emmy nomination, Hulu) and “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu), and was executive music producer for Apple TV+’s “Slumberkins,” creating original songs for the series.

She made her Broadway onstage debut in Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 and made her Broadway debut as a composer in 2024, writing the music and lyrics for the musical, The Notebook. She co-produced the Grammy-nominated The Notebook Original Broadway Cast Album. The musical is currently on a North American Tour.


Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas


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