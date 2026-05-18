Ingrid Michaelson Sets 'Cozy Trio Tour' on West Coast This Fall
The tour will launch October 9 in Tucson, Arizona.
Ingrid Michaelson, GRAMMY and Emmy Award-nominated singer/songwriter and composer of The Notebook musical, will hit the road this fall with longtime bandmates Allie Moss and Hannah Winkler.
The West Coast ‘Cozy Trio Tour' will launch October 9 in Tucson, Arizona, and feature deep cuts and fan favorites from Michaelson’s catalogue, which will be performed in stripped-down and acoustic form with their trademark three-part harmonies.
Michaelson’s twenty-year recording career has yielded nine albums, multiple television soundtracks, and a hit Broadway musical. Most recently, Michaelson headlined an American Songbook concert at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, and this past weekend, she made her “Saturday Night Live” debut performing alongside musical guest Paul McCartney.
On her upcoming tour, Michaelson says, “I can’t wait to get out and perform live again this Fall. The ‘Cozy Trio Tour’ is meant to be just that - an intimate night of stripped-down music while wearing your comfiest clothes.”
Tickets for the tour are on sale now here; VIP Packages are also available, offering premium seating, access to soundcheck, and a Q&A with Michaelson, among other perks.
West Coast ‘Cozy Trio Tour' Schedule
Friday, October 9, 2026
Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
Saturday, October 10, 2026
Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
Sunday, October 11, 2026
San Diego, CA - Music Box
Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Palm Springs, CA - The Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
Friday, October 16, 2026
Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre
Saturday, October 17, 2026
Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
Sunday, October 18, 2026
Rohnert Park, CA - Green Music Center
Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Salem, OR - The Elsinore Theatre
Friday, October 23, 2026
Bremerton, WA - Admiral Theatre
Saturday, October 24, 2026
Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre
About Ingrid Michaelson
Grammy and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter/composer Ingrid Michaelson is known for her distinctively soulful folk-pop style. Her music is released on the label she founded, Cabin 24 Records, including her latest studio album, For the Dreamers, as well as her gold and platinum hits, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys," and "You and I."
She has scored songs for television, including “Little Fires Everywhere” (Emmy nomination, Hulu) and “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu), and was executive music producer for Apple TV+’s “Slumberkins,” creating original songs for the series.
She made her Broadway onstage debut in Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 and made her Broadway debut as a composer in 2024, writing the music and lyrics for the musical, The Notebook. She co-produced the Grammy-nominated The Notebook Original Broadway Cast Album. The musical is currently on a North American Tour.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
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