Videos: THE GILDED AGE Takes Over New York Streets for Season 4 Filming

This past weekend, the streets of New York jumped back more than a century in time for Season 4 of The Gilded Age. Filming on the forthcoming season is currently underway, and the South William Street block in the Financial District was transformed, recreating the 1880s for what appears to be a large-scale parade sequence.

Multiple Instagram users captured the magic in behind-the-scenes videos, which showcase numerous extras, horses, and Gilded Age-era set pieces and Patriotic decor for the scene. With American flags waving in building windows, the parade includes men in military uniforms, a marching band, and a plethora of onlookers, meticulously costumed in period-accurate uniform and dress.

Among the recognizable landmarks is Delmonico's, the famed New York restaurant, located in this era at 23 William Street. In one video, viewers can also see Larry Russell, played by Harry Richardson, who was spotted running through the crowded scene. Check out the videos below for a preview of the new season. The first three seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.

"Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost," a Season 4 logline reads. "Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for."

Returning Gilded Age cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, and Audra McDonald. The HBO series features many stage alums; take a look here to learn about all of the Broadway stars in the first three seasons.

New cast members for Season 4 includes Elizabeth Marvel (Broadway's King Lear, off-Broadway's Long Day's Journey Into Night), Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance, Othello), Drama Desk Award nominee Dallas Roberts (Nocturne), Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), Tony Award nominee Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins), Maggie Kuntz (John Proctor Is the Villain, The Outsiders), and James Scully (Oh, Mary!), among others.

The Gilded Age is created, written, and executive-produced by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey). Other credits include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, Sonja Warfield, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO