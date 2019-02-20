MAMMA MIA's Mark Price Is Taking Over Instagram Tomorrow!

It's time to break out all the glitter because Mark Price , who plays Harry Bright in The Theatre Under the Stars production of Mamma Mia is taking over the BroadwayWorld Instagram Story tomorrow! Make sure to tune in to see all of the dancing and jiving that goes into the show's opening night! My my, how can you resist it?!

ABBA's greatest hits are woven into this dancing-in-the-aisles musical about a mother, a daughter, three possible dads - and a trip down the aisle you'll never forget. A celebration of love, laughter, family and friendship, Mamma Mia! runs February 19 through March 3 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $30, and are available at online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

