MAMMA MIA's Mark Price Is Taking Over Instagram Tomorrow!
Over 60 million people around the globe have fallen in love with the story and the music that makes Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good musical. TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges , who directs this spectacular new production of Mamma Mia!, guarantees Houston audiences with have a fabulous time!
Leading off the cast as "Donna" is Sally Wilfert . She is joined by Felicia Finley as "Tanya," Carla Woods as "Rosie," Matthew Scott as "Sam Carmichael," Mark Price as "Harry Bright," Steven Bogard as "Bill Austin," Berklea Going as "Sophie" and Karl Josef Co as "Sky."
ABBA's greatest hits are woven into this dancing-in-the-aisles musical about a mother, a daughter, three possible dads - and a trip down the aisle you'll never forget. A celebration of love, laughter, family and friendship, Mamma Mia! runs February 19 through March 3 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $30, and are available at online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.