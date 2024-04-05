MAMMA MIA! Producer Judy Craymer 'Would Love' Greta Gerwig To Helm the Third Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer has her eye on Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig to helm the third film in the record-breaking movie musical franchise.

The producer joked with Deadline's Baz Bamigboye, “Hey, Greta, if you’re free to do anymore projects…”

According to Baz, the producer "would just love it," if the creative force behind the billion-dollar grossing Barbie film came aboard to complete the series.

Gerwig showed her musical theatre chops on Barbie, which included two major musical numbers. The first was set to Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night Away," during which the Barbies and Kens had a big disco party at Barbie's Dream House.

The second came with Ryan Gosling's viral "I'm Just Ken" sequence, which featured all of the Kens feeling their "Ken-ergy" as they danced to the Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt-written song.

Gerwig, along with the film's stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera, have previously expressed interest in bringing the worldwide hit adaptation of the Mattel doll to the musical stage.

In addition to the smash hit stage production of the ABBA jukebox musical, Craymer has previously turned the show into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Recently the film's original star Meryl Streep expressed interest in returning for the third installment of the franchise.

About MAMMA MIA!

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world.

To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.