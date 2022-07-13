MACBITCHES Comes to The Chain Theatre Next Month

CHAIN THEATRE will present the world premiere production of Sophie McIntosh's (Ipswich) macbitches, directed by Ella Jane New (Six Corners). macbitches will play a limited engagement at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018). Performances begin Friday, August 19 and continue through Saturday, September 10. Opening Night is Sunday, August 21 (3 p.m.). Tickets are $25 and available at chaintheatre.org.

When a freshman acting major is unexpectedly cast as Lady Macbeth, a few upperclassmen invite her over to celebrate. As the Fireball and Svedka flow, the girls interrogate their own sense of ambition as well as the power structures that have shaped their education.

McIntosh (she/they) is an LGBTQ+ playwright entering her first year of Columbia's MFA writing program. She wrote an authentic story that unveils the still toxic competitive creative environments at University Theater Programs, ones where teachers exploit their power to the detriment of vulnerable students. It also exposes the complicated nature of female relationships, as they continue to break each other down rather than lift each other up. The story is ably supported by a diverse cast directed by New, a pregnant mama, and the producing team of the Chain Theatre, who is an incubator for new works and emerging artists.

"macbitches makes use of biting humor and a unique subversion of the classic Mean Girls tropes to pose larger questions about the misogyny and abuse that run rampant within institutions of theatrical education. Come see macbitches if you enjoy chaotic drunken debauchery, drama queens on an ego trip, and very loose (but very loving) riffs on Shakespeare's bloodsoaked classic." - Sophie McIntosh, Playwright

The production stars Laura Clare Browne (Animal Farm, Seeing Place Theatre) as Piper, Lauren Dietzel as Swing, Marie Dinolan (Nothing's Plenty For Me; Theatre Row) as Hailey, Morgan Lui (Love Everybody, Sarah Lawrence College) as Cam, Natasja Naarendorp (Echoes in the Garden; American Bard) as Lexi, and Caroline L. Orlando (Chasing the River, Chain Theatre) as Rachel.

The Chain Theatre (KIRK GOSTKOWSKI Artistic Director, Christina Perry Director of Development, Rick Hamilton Managing Director, G.D. Kimble Dramaturg) production features scenic design by Brandon Scott Hughes, costume design by Sydni Rivero, and lighting design by Michael Abrams (I of the Storm). Greg Russ is the sound designer and Mystery Skelton (they/she/he) is the stage manager/assistant director. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.