Lyric Opera of Chicago Announces Deal With Musicians Union

BroadwayWorld has learned that yesterday the Lyric announced that they have reached a multi-year labor agreement extending through the 2020/21 season. The Agreement is subject to the ratification of CFM members. Details are not being released to the public at this time.

No information has been released regarding the resumption of performances at this time.

Last week BroadwayWorld BroadwayWorld had learned that The Chicago Federation of Musicians (CFM) Local #10-208 was on strike at Lyric Opera, following a breakdown in negotiations.

It was previously reported that the Lyric Opera of Chicago had reached deals with four unions following ongoing negotiations with many of the opera's stakeholders. The opera had reached agreements with Stagehands Local 2, Wardrobe Local 769, Hair and Make-Up Local 476 and Treasurers and Ticket Sellers Local 750, according to Lyric Opera and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

An agreement with the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) was pending ratification but was expected to be extended through the 2020-2021 season.

Lyric Opera of Chicago's mission is to express and promote the life-changing, transformational, revelatory power of great opera. Lyric exists to provide a broad, deep, and relevant cultural service to Chicago and the nation, and to advance the development of the art form.

Founded in 1954, Lyric is dedicated to producing and performing consistently thrilling, entertaining, and thought-provoking opera with a balanced repertoire of core classics, lesser-known masterpieces, and new works; to creating an innovative and wide-ranging program of community engagement and educational activities; and to developing exceptional emerging operatic talent.

Under the leadership of general director, president & CEO Anthony Freud, music director Sir Andrew Davis, and creative consultant Renée Fleming, Lyric strives to become The Great North American Opera Company for the 21st century: a globally significant arts organization embodying the core values of excellence, relevance, and fiscal responsibility.

