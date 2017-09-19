Lynnette R. Freeman and Quentin Mare to Star in LOST LAKE at Berkshire Theatre Group

Written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner, David Auburn (Proof), directed by Daisy Walker and featuring Lynnette R. Freeman (On The Outs) and Quentin Maré (Tom Stoppard's Rock N Roll), Lost Lake will begin performances on Thursday, September 28 at The Unicorn Theatre. Opening is set for Sunday, October 1 at 2pm.

Kate Maguire says, "We are thrilled to present Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner, David Auburn's, Lost Lake, as our Fall production. David has an affection for creating complex characters in the midst of turmoil, characters that are flawed, fragile and real. Directed by the talented Daisy Walker, this cast will feature stage, film and TV actors, Lynnette R. Freeman and Quentin Maré."

Playwright David Auburn says, "Lost Lake started with a scene about a summer house negotiation. Two people are bargaining over a rental. They've never met before. They're each putting their best foot forward. But what are they hiding from each other? The play grew from there. It focuses tightly on two complicated lives and the way those lives are changed over a few summer months. I wanted to write about people from different worlds getting dragged into each other's problems. How much do they owe each other? What are the limits of compassion, and what do we do when those limits get crossed? Of all of my plays this is perhaps the one I enjoyed writing the most."

Lost Lake

by David Auburn

directed by Daisy Walker

Running September 28 through October 22 at The Unicorn Stage, The Larry Vaber Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street

Tickets: Preview: $45

Tickets: $50

Sponsored by: Lead Sponsor, Bobbie Hallig; The Shubert Foundation; Furlano and Arace, PC; The Westfield News Group and Massachusetts Cultural Council

Written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner, David Auburn (Proof), Lost Lake is an engrossing, evocative play. Part drama, part melancholy comedy, Lost Lake follows the story of Veronica, played by Lynnette R. Freeman (On The Outs) and Hogan, played by Quentin Maré (Tom Stoppard's Rock N Roll). Veronica, hopelessly in need of an escape from life's uphill battle, takes her children to a lakeside rental. Unfortunately for Veronica, not only is the property less than ideal, it also includes a bedraggled and secluded estate owner, Hogan. Both fighting their own battles, the two outcasts find complicated comfort in their shared isolation. Directed by Daisy Walker (Assistant Director on Broadway's Jersey Boys, The Farnsworth Invention, Dracula: The Musical), this stirring, unexpected and visceral play is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New American Plays Award.

