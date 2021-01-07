Looking for a Job? Check Out This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 1/7/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/7/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Acting for Singers

We ARE still creating. We ARE still making art. STAY in shape. GET in shape. Lets grow together. Drop in any Tuesday 3:30, reach out for any and all questions...It's Time! Coach with Matthew Corozine (founding Artistic Director of MCS leading NYC acting studio) and Cooper Grodin (former PHANTOM, Les Miz). Take your musical theater cuts to the next level in this intimate, safe, virtual professional class! You will receive your music tracks. Email: Matthew@matthewcorozinestudio.com "Complete... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Manager

Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D 5-theatre complex in Sarasota, FL is seeking an Education Manager to provide administrative support for of both our WRITE A PLAY program and Education programming. This position will work closely with the Director of Education and Director of Children's Theatre to support the array of educational programs at Florida Studio Theatre. This position holds various managerial and administrative responsibilities and also handles the booking for FST's touring educat... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Box Office Manager

Assistant Box Office Manager - Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking an Assistant Box Office Manager for its 5-theatre complex. Florida Studio Theatre is working towards becoming a more anti-racist and inclusive theatre. FST is thus committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse world that it serves. Applicants from all populations and underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply. Consideration f... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Digital Marketing Associate

Start date: May 2021 Digital Marketing Associate The Digital Marketing Associate is responsible for all areas of digital marketing including but not limited to social media promotions and paid advertising; oversees Google Grant account; development of digital promotional videos and television commercials; tracks digital audience analytics across all platforms; creates all sales-related organizational eblasts; and maintains front end of floridastudiotheatre.org and mobile app. Florida S... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Auditions for Three Chekhov Comedic Sketches

THE WESTERN RESERVE PLAYHOUSE IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE: AUDITIONS FOR FRAGMENTS OF FARCE: A Night of Comedic Sketches by Anton Chekhov A virtual production with WRP Connect By Anton Chekhov Directed by August Scarpelli From a man whose speech about the evils of tobacco turns into a complaint about his overbearing wife; to a man and a widow whose argument over money turns into a duel to the death, and also falling in love; and with a finale of an aged stage actor and a servant discussi... (more)

Internships - Creative: Intern at Cape Cod Theatre Project

The Cape Cod Theatre Project Summer Intensive Program is a multi-purpose intensive month-long program centered around one of America's premiere new play development conferences. College participants will work with and learn from world-renowned playwrights, directors, and actors as CCTP develops staged readings of new works, all in the idyllic coastal town of Falmouth, Massachusetts. Recent past playwrights - including Heidi Schreck and Lucas Hnath - all of whom teach masterclasses to the inter... (more)

Classes / Instruction: MENTOR for Arts & Entertainment Mentorship Program

Let's help young creatives make New York City home! The Off The Lane Mentorship Program connects motivated juniors, college seniors and young professionals (18+) looking to move to NYC with working creative professionals to enrich, educate, and engage them to ease their transition into a new creative community. Over the course of the session, Mentees will meet with their Mentors once a week digitally. They will cover a wide variety of topics such as housing, transportation, and employment amo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: BIPOC Composer & Lyricst Needed

Nolia: A Hip Hopera (rap drama) opens on Theatre Row August 2021. I need a BIPOC composer and lyricist for the next draft. Genre: Hip Hop & Gospel. Inspiration: Carmen: A Hip Hopera, Black Nationalism, The Last Poets Email: YupRGYup@gmail.com audio samples and resumes. TO HEAR IT LIVE: Nolia: A Hip Hopera has its first online reading January 10th hosted by Rcreatives (London, UK) at 1:30 EST. FB: @NoliaHipHopera Reading Link: January 10th Reading: https://www.rcreatives.co.uk/book... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Virtual Choreographic Residency

Kit Modus seeks proposals for new works to be created via virtual choreographic residency. The Atlanta-based company is committed to transporting audiences into a world of innovative movement by developing and presenting an expansive repertoire of original contemporary dance works by outstanding choreographers. Past guest choreographers include Mark Caserta (Complexions, Ballet Jazz de Montreal), Autumn Eckman (Hubbard Street), and Noelle Kayser (Visceral, Northwest Dance Project) The sta... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: THINKING ABOUT A RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE CAREER IN NYC? TALK TO C&C. WE'RE ACTORS AND ARTISTS, TOO!

Now In Our 16th Anniversary Year! Cooper & Cooper is a Manhattan-based Ivy League (Harvard/Columbia) Residential Real Estate Firm looking for talented new Rental & Sales Real Estate Salespeople. ** EXPERIENCED RENTAL & SALES AGENTS ARE WELCOME TO APPLY ** THE FIRM: Cooper & Cooper is a premier residential real estate brokerage firm based in Manhattan, run by two ivy-league educated (Harvard, Columbia), ex-Wall Street investment bankers (Goldman Sachs, Bank of America). We transact apa... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Interim Community Engagement Manager

Type: Part-Time | Temporary Term of Employment: February 1 - June 30, 2021 Red Bull Theater-dedicated to revitalizing the classics for today's audiences-seeks a self-starting, team-oriented individual who is passionate about helping us build meaningful and authentic connections and partnerships with schools, teachers, students, and other community groups. The Community Engagement Manager will expand and enrich our relationships with the communities that we serve and forge new ones throughou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Clinical Assistant Professor of Costume Technology

Clinical Assistant Professor of Costume Technology School of Music, Dance and Theatre Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University Description: The School of Music, Dance and Theatre in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University seeks a Clinical Assistant Professor in Costume Technology, with a particular focus on individuals with experience in professional venues as a pattern maker, with knowledge of digital fabrication techniq... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Webmaster Wanted

WEBMASTER WANTED The Baltimore Playwright Festival (BPF) is looking for a new webmaster to join our Board of Directors. While our website looks pretty spiffy, it can always use a little brightening and shining up. It's an UNPAID POSITION for this 40 years old, venerable institution, but the gratitude of the board and our membership is priceless! The site requires upkeep like: * Keeping content current using WordPress * Removing outdated items * Adding events and items of interest * Updating... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Audition Notice for The Meeting by Jeff Stetson

Point Loma Playhouse continues with auditions for the three-man, one act play "The Meeting" by Jeff Stetson Fascinating and dramatically compelling, this eloquent play depicts the supposed meeting of two of the most important men of modern times: Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Differing in their philosophies, but alike in their mutual respect, the two men debate their varying approaches to the same grave social problems, both prepared to die for their beliefs but neither aware of how... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Professor of Scenic Design

Assistant Professor of Scenic Design - School of Music, Dance and Theatre Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University Description: The School of Music, Dance and Theatre in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University invites applicants for a full-time tenure-track assistant professor of Scenic Design. We seek an exceptional artist-teacher to shape and teach undergraduate curriculum in Scenic Design and other related areas beginnin... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: LIZARD TONGUE MEN Live Streaming Zoom Series hiring Handsome Males

Casting males 23-50 y/o for "Lizard Tongue Men," a new live streaming, weekly Saturday night ZOOM show. Production states: "We prefer talent with a good following on social media, either IG or Facebook, that can guarantee an audience to view the show. We are looking for all types of talented guys that can curl or twist their tongue, touch your nose or chin with your tongue, rolling it around, making it extend past your nose or chin, move it around very fast, or whatever skills you have that are... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: "GIANT MEN" Zoom Series hiring Males 6'3"-6'8"

Casting handsome males 23-50 for a weekly zoom series titled "GIANT MEN" Producer states: "Giant Men producer is casting for a new upcoming weekly Saturday night live streaming series preview show every other Saturday evening beginning January 15, 2021 @ 10:00pm est. We are looking for all types of talented men that are extremely tall and unique about you that you would like to talk about with the audience. This is a show where you write your own material about yourself. You can talk about anyt... (more)

Classes / Instruction: 10% OFF Professional ONLINE Acting Classes for ADULTS and TEENS

Spring Semester begins February 8th! Call 202-232-0714 to register or visit studioactingconservatory.org We want you to start off 2021 by unleashing your creative potential. At Studio Acting Conservatory, we provide a place for like-minded individuals to learn, train, and care for their instruments. Join a community of over 10,000 alumni! CLASSES BEGIN FEBRUARY 8TH AND ALL ARE 10% OFF! Pair a curriculum acting class with an instrument class to receive a $125 discount VIEW THE SCHEDULE:... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: SHREK the Musical Auditions

We are holding auditions for our professional production of Shrek the Musical. All performances will take place in Area Stage Company's new Outdoor Theatre in the heart of Sunset Place in South Miami, employing all safety and sanitation precautions necessary. Rehearsals: 12/21/20 - 1/21/21* Performances: 1/22, 1/23, 1/24, 1/29, 1/30, 1/31, 2/5, 2/6, 2/7* *all dates subject to change Seeking: All roles, but specifically those listed below. Male and female actors/singers with strong come... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Miranda Family Connectivity Fellow - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, a national leader in the creation of innovative theatre, is launching a transformative fellowship program in partnership and with a lead gift from the Miranda Family Fund, Lin-Manuel Miranda's family philanthropic fund. This ambitious new program is designed to provide talented candidates from historically excluded communities, especially Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, with the resources and training necessary to build their careers as arts administrator... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Miranda Family New Work Fellow - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, a national leader in the creation of innovative theatre, is launching a transformative fellowship program in partnership and with a lead gift from the Miranda Family Fund, Lin-Manuel Miranda's family philanthropic fund. This ambitious new program is designed to provide talented candidates from historically excluded communities, especially Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, with the resources and training necessary to build their careers as arts administrator... (more)