Long-Delayed BROADWAY 4D Finds A Home At Times Square Liberty Theatre

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway 4D, the long-planned midtown musical entertainment attraction, has officially found a home at Times Square’s Liberty Theatre.

According to The Real Deal, developers for the project have signed a 25,000-square-foot lease at 234 West 42nd Street.

According to the report, the experience will use the latest technology to present, "a creative script that weaves in 20 of Broadway’s greatest songs and is performed by Great White Way stars."

Though details for the production are still scarce, reports say that the new version will present a theatre-wide immersive experience in favor of the originally planned theme-park style experience, which included features such as in-chair effects.

Originally announced in 2012, the project touted a full restoration of the Times Square Theater along with Broadway Sensation, described as a 4D Musical Spectacular, which included a 3D film enhanced show with in-theater special effects, to celebrate the Broadway musical with the latest theater and 4D film technology.

The originally planned project was set to include songs from Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kander & Ebb, Charles Strouse & Martin Charnin and more performed by Broadway and Hollywood stars.

According to a 2015 BroadwayWorld report, Hugh Jackman was scheduled to perform "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin', Sierra Boggess was to reprise her role as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, and pop star Christina Aguilera was to take on Evita. Also set to appear in the film were Matthew Morrison, Antonio Banderas and Broadway vet Betty Buckley.

BROADWAY 4D had significant backing from leaders of the film and theatrical creative communities before being shelved in 2014. Tony Award winning producer Gary Goddard was originally slated to lead the creative team, which included director and producer Bryan Singer. Singer and Goddard were set to produce and direct the 3D film, and noted film and TV executive Jeff Sagansky was to serve as Executive Producer.