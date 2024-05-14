Locus29 Launches LocusLab 3-Week Acting Intensive

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Locus29, a New York non-profit organization dedicated to uniting artists of diverse backgrounds, will launch LocusLab, an exclusive 3-week acting intensive designed for actors and directors.

LocusLab, led by esteemed director Masha Kotlova, offers participants a transformative experience in the Chekhov technique, emphasizing physical, psycho-physical, verbal, and improvisational skills.

With a commitment to fostering cultural exploration, Locus29 provides a home for an intellectual community and new cultural discoveries.

Space is limited to 10 students. Early bird registration is available until May 18th.

For more information and to register, visit locus29.org