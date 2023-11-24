Local Author, Chef and Italy Travel Specialist Robert Gaglio to Launch National Book Tour in Sarasota

Former banker and Sarasota resident Robert Gaglio lost more than just his livelihood to the market crash of 2008. When personal and financial losses left him feeling defeated, he embarked on a journey to find meaning in his life. In 2012, he decided to trace his family roots back to Italy, where 100 years earlier his grandfather had left his home and country in search of the American dream. As luck would have it, Gaglio found more than long-lost cousins and a beautiful country—he fell in love with life again and re-energized his passion for work. His new book, “Freedom to Wander” is an inspirational story of family, travel, and taking chances. To promote the book, Gaglio is launching a nationwide book tour, which starts in Sarasota at various venues in January. (See dates and locations below.)

Gaglio, who is also a master chef and founder of Italian Culinary Tours, says that “Freedom to Wander” is a story of finding purpose beyond the dollars and cents of the American dream. “I hope readers will be inspired and entertained as they hear about the journey I’ve been on since meeting my family in Sicily for the first time in 2012,” says Gaglio.

John Mariani, a renowned food and wine journalist, restaurant critic and author, says that Gaglio’s book is “a testament to the old, very American idea of hitting the road. We get to share the last touching moments he spent at his mother’s bedside before she passed away. Throughout this lovingly paced book, which, like a good guide, moves slowly and stops to allow the reader to marvel right along with Robert at his new finds; you range from the mountains to the shores, the villages to the cities, the trattorias to the ristoranti. ‘Freedom to Wander’ shows as much about the Italian way of life as it does about a rewarding personal journey.”

The son of Sicilian parents, Gaglio has always had a love for his cultural upbringing, the love of family and friends, and enjoys sharing that love with food. He founded Italian Culinary Tours in 2014 “to give people a deep cultural experience and to get a sense of what it’s like to live like an Italian in all its richness,” he explains. Gaglio accompanies all of his guests on each tour, providing cooking classes and travel guidance. Over the years, Gaglio has traveled the various Italian regions to discover true Italian cooking and has researched the rich culinary history of Italy to share through his cooking with clients and guests. When he's not touring in Italy, he brings it all back home with a with his catering company, Ciao Bella Productions, a private party event company that specializes in thespian dining experiences served and performed in private homes.

Gaglio’s national book tour started in November and covers more than 25 venues in six states, including California, Wisconsin, Illinois and South Carolina.

For more information about Robert Gaglio, visit ItalianCulinaryTours.com.

