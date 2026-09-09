Live Orchestra Concerts of WICKED and WICKED: FOR GOOD Will Tour in 2027

Wicked and Wicked: For Good will be screened alongside a live symphony orchestra in new live-to-film concerts that will embark on tour next year. Deadline reports that Wicked: Part One in Concert will officially premiere at Radio City Music Hall on January 23, 2027, with a special preview set for January 16 in San Francisco.

The concert experiences will include the films on an HD screen while an orchestra plays the score, including both Stephen Schwartz's songs and Schwartz's and John Powerll's underscore, live-to-picture. The films are being made by Universal Film and Hurwitz Concerts, which has toured La La Land in Concert and Whiplash in Concert since 2023.

Currently announced tour dates include San Francisco (January 16), Radio City Musical Hall in New York (January 23), Chicago (January 30), Mexico City (March 6), Guadalajara (April 17), Monterrey (April 24), Toronto (May 29), Montréal (July 17), and Vancouver (July 24). More dates and cities will be announced at a later date.

Read the original story on Deadline.

About the Wicked Films

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked and Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The cast also includes Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode.

Wicked is loosely based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire, a reimagining of the 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum and its 1939 film adaptation. Set in the Land of Oz before and after Dorothy Gale's arrival from Kansas, the musical explores the complex relationship between Elphaba Thropp and Glinda Upland – the future Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Wicked: Part I premiered at the State Theatre in Sydney on November 3, 2024, and was released in the United States on November 22. It grossed $764 million worldwide on a $150 million budget and became the highest-grossing Oz film, the highest-grossing musical film adaptation, and the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2024. Wicked earned ten nominations at the 97th Academy Awards (including Best Picture), winning Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. It also received three awards from the National Board of Review (including Best Film) and was listed among the top ten films of 2024 by the American Film Institute.

The sequel, Wicked: For Good, premiered at the Suhai Music Hall in São Paulo on November 4, 2025, and was released in the United States on November 21. It grossed $540 million on a $150 million budget, becoming the second-highest-grossing Oz film and musical film adaptation, both behind the first film. Both the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute listed it among the top-ten films of 2025, and it received several accolades, including nominations for five Golden Globe Awards and two British Academy Film Awards.

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