Literature To Life Announces Its New Chapter As An Independent Nonprofit Organization

Literature to Life has announced that, effective July 1, it is a fully independent 501(c)(3) organization.

Literature to Life (LTL) is a performance-based literacy organization that presents professionally staged verbatim adaptations of American literary classics. For more than 25 years, LTL has existed as "a program of" other organizations, including the American Place Theatre (APT), where it was initially conceived as APT's standout education program more than 25 years ago.

LTL follows a unique model, adapting novels into exceptional solo performances alongside facilitated discussions designed to inspire imagination and critical consciousness. Under APT, the program grew rapidly and toured nationally, all while honoring founder Wynn Handman's commitment to advocacy for untold stories and unheard voices.

Operating under the guidance of Co-Founding Artistic Director Elise Thoron since 2018, LTL utilized a fiscal sponsor for its nonprofit activities. With its new status as an independent 501(c)(3) organization, LTL is able to continue its meaningful work, supported by government and foundation grants and tax-deductible donations. This will allow LTL to expand its artistic and educational programming, inspiring others across the country to become authors of their own lives.

With a roster of books by authors such as Richard Wright, James Baldwin, Junot Díaz, Kao Kalia Yang, and more, the organization performs nationally in performing arts centers, schools, libraries, and correctional facilities. LTL will perform for the third year in a row at the Library of Congress' National Book Festival on August 24, 2024. LTL's most recent adaptation of The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald is set to go out on a multi-city tour in the 24-25 season, and the organization is also in the process of adapting acclaimed YA novel I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika Sánchez, which will begin touring in 2025.

"I could not be more excited for the future of Literature to Life. Since coming on board in 2020, I have watched us weather the storm of a pandemic, add three new titles to our roster, and perform nationally with incredible partners such as the Library of Congress and Freedom Reads,” says Executive Director, Lisa Beth Vettoso. “But I can say with certainty that the best is yet to come."

LTL wants to thank its Board of Directors and its donors for all of their support as they embark on this new journey as a fully independent nonprofit organization. To support LTL and contribute to the mission, performing a book wherever it is needed most, please visit literaturetolife.org/support.

To learn more about Literature to Life, visit literaturetolife.org.