Listen to a Track from Frank Wildhorn's New Musical- THE SONG OF BERNADETTE

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, a new Frank Wildhorn musical is on the way! The Song of Bernadette is set to premiere at Milwaukee's Skylight Music Theatre in May 2023.

This world premiere developmental production, presented in partnership with Indie Theatrical and by Special Arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical, is a musical based on the novel 'The Song of Bernadette' by Franz Werfel. It tells the true story of Bernadette Soubirous, a young and impoverished girl living in the French town of Lourdes who sees a vision that would change her life, the town of Lourdes, and the world forever.

This inspiring and empowering story of hope and perseverance is composed by Broadway's Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel), directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Disney's Newsies, My Fair Lady, Schmigadoon!), with a book by award-winning playwright, Rinne B. Groff, lyrics by CMA winner and Grammy-nominee, Robin Lerner, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Jason Howland.

This announcement comes less than one week after Wildhorn's triumphant West End debut with "Bonnie and Clyde" topping off a London trip which also included the UK debut of his "Frank and Friends" concert and the 'first read" workshop of the Alexander Dinelaris penned "Jekyll and Hyde" being adapted for the London stage.

Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to premiere a track from the demo recording. Listen as Carrie Manolakos sings "Living Out Loud" from The Song of Bernadette.