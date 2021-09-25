Listen to Tracks from All Five Tony Nominees for Best Original Score

The big day is almost here! On Sunday, September 26 (7pm ET/4pm PT,), the best of Broadway will be at the Winter Garden Theatre to celebrate the 74th Annual Tony Awards, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Hosted by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Audra McDonald, the presentation will honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 proved to be an exceptional year for the Tony Awards and the nominees in the category of Best Original Score are equally exceptional. In a category usually dominated by musical scores, all five nominees in the category come from plays.

Looking for a refresher on the Tony-nominated music of the season? BroadwayWorld has collected tracks from all five plays below!

A Christmas Carol

Music by Christopher Nightingale

Christopher is the musical supervisor, orchestrator and created additional music for Matilda the Musical for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Orchestrations and a Grammy Award nomination for his work as co-producer on the Matilda album. He recently composed the score for the film Pride, which was BAFTA nominated. Theatre credits include: Composer Future Conditional (Old Vic), Musical Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator for Ghost the Musical (London and Broadway), co-composer for The Lord of the Rings (London and Toronto, also musical supervisor, arranger and orchestrator). He was musical supervisor and arranger for Yusuf Islam's Moonshadow and was musical supervisor and co-arranger for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bombay Dreams, composed additional arrangements and was the musical supervisor of The Pet Shop Boys' Closer To Heaven (Arts Theatre). He was musical director for Whistle Down The Wind (West End), Oliver! (London Palladium) and musical director for 3 years at the RSC, working on many productions. Film credits include coaching, recording and conducting the cast on the set of Alan Parker's Evita.

