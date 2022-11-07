Listen: Tovah Feldshuh Talks FUNNY GIRL and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nov. 07, 2022  

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features Tovah Feldshuh, who talked about her current Broadway role in Funny Girl, and more!

"I got a call from my beloved pal Daryl Roth...and she said 'would you be interested in playing Rosie Bryce? I think the call came in around May," Feldshuh recalled. "And I said 'I wouldn't be un-interested! Send me the script and let me see the show. I watched the show twice and I heard that they were finalizing negotiations with Lea Michele and that I would be paired with her, and I took the opportunity to say yes, never knowing for a minute that it would be the explosion that it has become. You don't know what you're in until you're in it."

Listen to the full episode below!

Tovah Feldshuh, who will be celebrating her 50th year on Broadway, is a six-time Emmy and Tony Award nominee and four-time winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Her multi-decade career on Broadway has given us indelible performances in Cyrano, Rodgers Hart, Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Yentl, Sarava!, Lend Me a Tenor, Golda's Balcony, Irena's Vow and Pippin. Her extensive Off-Broadway and regional credits include her recent portrayals of Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. TV audiences know her from "Holocaust," "The Walking Dead," "Law & Order," "Salvation,""Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "Scenes Froma Marriage." Her film credits include Kissing Jessica Stein, A Walk on the Moon, Brewster's Millions, Just My Luck, Daniel, The Idolmaker, Clifford, Golda's Balcony, and Armageddon Time opposite Anthony Hopkins. Tovah has filled venues all over the world with her celebrated concerts. Her award-winning memoir Lilyville was #1 in parent child relationships on Amazon. Follow Tovah's travels on Instagram: @Tovahfeld.tovahfeldshuh.com



