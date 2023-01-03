Listen: Social Media Manager Micayla Brewster Talks Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features Micayla Brewster, social media manager who has overseen shows such as Hamilton, Hadestown, and more!

"It was an absolute dream come true," Brewster said on her work on Hamilton "My first moment with Marathon was an internship the summer of 2016, so I jumped right in with Hamilton, the Tony Awards, and...the other unique part of it is that Marathon was a relatively new company in the landscape of theatre marketing at that time so I think I was...the third employee, or second employee, of Marathon Digital. So the other piece was that I was a very young person right out of college, who got to, not only be working on this huge show, this phenomenon, but also got to do it in such an environment that was so small and where there were no other people to hide behind. I had to jump in and do the work or figure it out if I didn't know how to do the work."

Micayla Brewster is a freelance Social Media Manager who oversees the digital presence of brands within the world of Arts & Culture. Past and current clients range from museums to musicals, books to bands, podcasts to performers, and films to forums on advocacy, to name a few.Formerly, she was an Account Manager at Marathon Digital, a social media agency that represents Broadway shows and live entertainment clients in NYC and around the world.

While there, she led innovative social media campaigns for shows such as HAMILTON, Hadestown, Be More Chill, and Freestyle Love Supreme, among others.Previously, she has worked at media and entertainment companies such as theSkimm and Paramount Pictures. She is deeply passionate about the strategy behind creative digital marketing campaigns, as well as re-watching The Office.