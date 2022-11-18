Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: Samantha Pauly Sings New Holiday Single 'Thank You, Santa'

'Thank You, Santa' has been reworked with a dance-pop feel!

Nov. 18, 2022  

Producers Richard F. Grasso and Jeff Malone of Two Worlds Entertainment have released their next round of REWORKED music, this time with a holiday spin. "Thank You, Santa," their first of 3 singles announced this holiday season, features a reimagining of a forgotten holiday song from 1985 arranged by Andy Grobengieser (Aladdin, King Kong, Groundhog Day). Aligning with their overarching artistic mission, Reworked takes classic composers from the 20th century and rebrands the sound and feel of the celebrated songbook for a modern and contemporary audience.

Broadway Artist Samantha Pauly (Original Katherine Howard of the recently GRAMMY-Nominated SIX the Musical) is the featured vocalist on the single. The Single is Produced by Andy Grobengieser and Michael Croiter, Engineered by Jorge Muelle, and Mixed by Matthias Winter.

"With our love for Holiday music, we wanted to dive into the holiday genre to find songs that were forgotten or rarely heard. 'Thank You, Santa' (written by Henry Mancini and Leslie Bricusse, originally by The Ambrosian Children's Choir and featured in the 1985 film 'Santa Claus: The Movie') has the qualifying elements and is now reworked with a dance-pop feel. We are so proud of the work everyone has done on this single and are excited for the world to hear the work of these wonderful artists." says Producers Richard F. Grasso and Jeff Malone.

THANK YOU, SANTA is now available on all major music streaming platforms by clicking the link HERE: For more information, please visit www.twoworldsentertainmentllc.com



