Listen: Neil Pepe on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Neil Pepe!

Pepe talked about his career, including American Buffalo, which is currently running on Broadway.

"I have the thrill and honor to be working with Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss," he said. "All of whom who are amazing actors and have made the process so joyful."

He talked about his history with the Atlantic Theatre Company, which led him to the production, which he saw for the first time in college.

"I think it was the first David Mamet play that I saw and I was struck by it," he said.

Listen to the full episode below:

Neil Pepe is an acclaimed director and has been the Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company since 1992. Neil has been a master teacher at the Atlantic Acting School at New York University Tisch School of the Arts and an associate adjunct professor of directing at Columbia University Graduate Film Division. He has been a guest at The O'Neill Playwrights Conference as well as the American Theatre Wing. Neil holds an Honorary Doctorate as well as a BA from Kenyon College in Ohio. He has served on the Board of ART/NY as well as the Selection Committee for Harold and Mimi Steinberg Playwriting Award as well as the Pew Charitable Trust in Philadelphia.

As a director, Neil's Broadway credits include David Mamet's American Buffalo, Doug Wright, Trey Anastasio and Amanda Green's musical Hands on a Hardbody, the acclaimed revival of David Mamet's Speed-the-Plow, as well as Mamet's A Life in the Theatre. At the Atlantic, Neil has most recently directed John Guare's 3 Kinds of Exile, Moira Buffini's Dying For It, Jez Butterworth's Parlour Song, Mojo and The Night Heron. Other Off-Broadway and Regional credits include: Ethan Coen's Happy Hour, Offices and Almost an Evening; Harold Pinter's Celebration and The Room; Adam Rapp's Dreams of Flying, Dreams of Falling; David Mamet's American Buffalo (Donmar Warehouse, Atlantic); Romance, Keep Your Pantheon/School (Center Theatre Group, Atlantic); Zinnie Harris' Further than the Furthest Thing (Manhattan Theater Club); Jessica Goldberg's Refuge (Playwrights Horizons); Frank Gilroy's The Subject Was Roses with Martin Sheen (CTG) and Eric Bogosian's Red Angel (Williamstown Theater Festival).