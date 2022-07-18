Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS With Ilana Levine: GREASE Turns 50

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Tom Moore and Ken Waissman who celebrate the 50th anniversary of Grease!

The pair discussed the upcoming book "Grease: Tell Me More, Tell Me More!" which chronicles the process of bringing this show to life.

Waissman shared the story of when he happened upon the first production of Grease in Chicago: "My college roommate had become a dentist, and that summer of 1971 he was taking an orthodontry course in Chicago," he shared. "So all of the sudden I get a call, he said, 'My wife and I went to see this show, a play with some music that sounded just like the music when we were in high school, and it was all about those drape and drapettes who hung out behind our high school in Baltimore.' He said, 'I think you should come out and see it.'" ...And the rest is history!

Tom Moore directed the original Broadway production, eight national tours, and two London productions of Grease in the West End. He also directed Broadway's Pulitzer Prize-winning 'night Mother, the subsequent film, and other Broadway productions, receiving two Tony nominations. Moore directed many years of film and television, earning three Emmy nominations along the way. His most recent project was the documentary on the Flying Trapeze, The Flight Fantastic.

Ken Waissman discovered Grease at the Kingston Mines Theatre in Chicago, where it was running on weekends in the summer of 1971. Ken and his then partner Maxine Fox produced the original Broadway production, plus eight national tours and two London productions in the West End. Ken is a Tony Award- winning producer whose iconic hits, in addition to Grease, include Agnes of God and Torch Song Trilogy. He is one of only two producers in the history of Broadway to have a musical run over three thousand performances and a play run over one thousand performances.