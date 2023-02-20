Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jennifer Simard is a Tony Award, four-time Drama Desk Award, three-time Drama League Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominee.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Listen: Jennifer Simard Talks Her Stage and Screen Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features Tony nominated actor Jennifer Simard! Simard talked about her career and more in this episode. She discussed her experience with comedy and how it came into her life.

"I am one of those people who love television and I think I learned a lot of my comedy from watching my heroines on television and in movies," she shared. "Some of them included the late, great Madeline Kahn, Bernadette Peters, Angela Lansbury, Ann Bancroft, Penny Marshall...these were my teachers. There were many others, of course. I could go on and on."

Listen to the full episode below!

Broadway credits include: Company (Sarah); Mean Girls (Adult Woman); Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical.

Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead and Sisters.

Television credits include: "Girls5Eva," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens", and "Younger."

Jennifer can be seen playing the role of 'Patsy' in Ray Romano's upcoming Feature Film directorial debut dramedy.

Photo Credit: Sarah Jenkins

